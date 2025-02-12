National Youth Heart Screening Day: Over 3,300 Young Hearts Tested for Hidden Risks

A young boy undergoes a heart screening with an electrocardiogram during National Youth Heart Screening Day. Early detection is vital to protecting young hearts and preventing sudden cardiac arrest. Every Kid. Every Heart. Participants celebrate National Youth Heart Screening Day with a #GotMy❤️Screened frame. Youth receive hands-on, life-saving training during National Youth Heart Screening Day, equipping the next generation of lifesavers with the skills to respond effectively to sudden cardiac arrest.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart Month kicked off with free heart screening events for children and young adults across the country to mark Parent Heart Watch ’s inaugural National Youth Heart Screening Day —a groundbreaking campaign uniting 22 organizations across 20 sites in 14 states to emphasize the critical importance of preventive heart screenings which include electrocardiograms (ECGs) for early detection of conditions that may lead to sudden cardiac arrest and death. The campaign also highlighted how anyone can save an SCA victim by using CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) in a cardiac emergency.Thousands Receive Preventive Heart ScreeningsOver 3,300 children and young adults received an ECG, capable of identifying approximately 80% of conditions that can cause sudden cardiac arrest. Participants were also educated on warning signs, risk factors, and family heart history—essential information to recognize and report to a medical provider. The event identified dozens of children and young adults with abnormalities requiring medical follow-up, reinforcing the importance of proactive heart health measures. This level of cardiac risk assessment is not a standard of care, which underscores the need for such events to prioritize early detection and preventive measures.Additionally, nearly 4,500 participants received hands-on training in hands-only CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) use, skills that can triple a victim's chance of survival in a cardiac emergency.Empowering Communities with Life-Saving KnowledgeThe objective of National Youth Heart Screening Day was to raise awareness and equip communities with vital, life-saving knowledge. Exit polling revealed that as a result of the free screening event:• 90-93% of participants felt more confident in recognizing warning signs and family risk factors;• 97% felt more confident in reporting concerns to their medical provider;• 92% were more confident in using an AED;• 95% were more confident in performing CPR, a critical skill that can significantly increase survival rates for SCA victims.National Recognition and Policy ImpactMore than 300 media outlets nationwide covered National Youth Heart Screening Day, reaching a national audience of 454 million and local audience of 4 million.This landmark initiative aligns with the HEARTS Act , recently signed into law by President Biden. The Act establishes a new national focus on heart health education, awareness, and risk assessment, helping to evolve the standard of care and improve early detection of heart conditions that put youth at risk.A Call to Action: Every Kid. Every Heart.National Youth Heart Screening Day will be an annual event, taking place on the first Saturday of February each year.National Youth Heart Screening Day is a rallying call for Every Kid. Every Heart. Every youth should be screened for heart-related issues to help combat the 23,000 youth lost each year to sudden cardiac arrest—because 1 in 300 has an undiagnosed heart condition that puts them at risk.Participating Organizations by StateAL – Heart for Athletes; CA - Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation, Kyle J. Taylor Foundation and Saving Hearts Foundation; CT – In A Heartbeat Foundation; DE – Heart in the Game; FL – Who We Play For; IN – Zac Mago Foundation; MA – Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation; MI – Corewell Health Children’s Student Heart Check; MN – Play for Patrick; NY – Heart Screen New York; PA – Aidan’s Heart Foundation, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Youth Heart Watch, Peyton Walker Foundation and Simon’s Heart; OH – MCORE Foundation; SC – The NOLA Network; TX – AugustHeart, Championship Hearts Foundation, Cody Stephens Go Big or Go Home Memorial Foundation and Living for Zachary.About Parent Heart WatchParent Heart Watch is the national organization solely dedicated to protecting children and young adults from sudden cardiac arrest and preventable sudden cardiac death by educating and advocating for change. Our vision is to eliminate preventable deaths and disabilities from sudden cardiac arrest in children and young adults.

