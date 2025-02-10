Canadian disruptor, Questrade, introduces $0 trade commissions

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade (www.questrade.com) -- Canada’s #1 rated¹ online brokerage -- eliminates trading commissions on its platforms, further empowering Canadians.

“We are continuing our tradition of disrupting the industry,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “We believe Canadians should keep more of their money, and $0 commissions, coupled with our industry-leading platform, will help them do just that - whether they are just starting out or are highly sophisticated traders.”

The new $0 pricing, which is now live, will allow Questrade customers to trade Canadian and U.S. listed equities and ETFs commission-free, with options as low as 75¢ per contract².

Because news this big needed a launch to match, Questrade partnered with actor Gabriel Macht. Known for portraying characters who “get theirs,” Gabriel introduces Canadians to the idea of $0 commissions being the way for you to finally “Get Yours.” Macht says, “I really respect what Questrade stands for as a brand, to me the partnership was the perfect fit.”





Questrade, a 100% Canadian-owned independent brokerage, has a long history of providing value to Canadians. It was first to reduce trading fees to $9.95, when most brokerages charged $30 or more. Then, Questrade introduced the $4.95 stock trade, and shook things up again with stock trading for as little as one cent per share.

However, the company’s innovation isn’t just its pricing. On top of $0 commissions, Questrade has an unmatched suite of offerings, such as:

Being the first Canadian broker to offer the First Home Savings Account (FHSA), helping customers save for a home faster

Award-winning customer service³

Edge platforms for advanced traders, available on mobile, web, and desktop

Complex order types, such as multi-leg options

Seamless integration with 30+ platforms, including TradingView and Passiv

Lower fees for better returns with Questwealth Portfolios⁴

Free U.S. dollar (USD) accounts



“We are obsessed with helping our customers build a better financial future - that’s our mission,” said Kholodenko.

Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 25 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $50 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information, visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

¹MoneySense 2024

²For options trades placed online through the Questrade, Inc. website or mobile apps, the base commission has been reduced to 0.99¢ per contract. The per contract rate for online options trading is further reduced to 0.75¢ if subscribed to an active trader plan.

³In 2025, Questrade was awarded the DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence for the seventh consecutive year. The recognition is given to firms across the financial services industry that demonstrate standout customer service and an exceptional standard of care, including telephone interactions and service delivery.

⁴Questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios

