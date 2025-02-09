Connecting Veterans in the virtual world with technology

Gulf Coast VA is proud to be one of six VA medical centers participating in a groundbreaking initiative that uses technology to foster connection and improve well-being for Veterans.

Through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Innerworld and VA Immersive, the hospital is evaluating the potential of a metaverse-enabled peer social support platform. This innovative project aims to provide Veterans with a virtual space that enhances their sense of belonging and social connection, helping to combat the isolation many face after leaving service.

A new path to peer social support

At the core of this initiative is the use of virtual reality (VR) technology to help Veterans connect with one another in a safe, supportive environment. Veterans who use the Innerworld platform can engage with others through VR headsets, which allows them to immerse themselves fully in a virtual world. This unique setting offers a level of engagement that traditional methods cannot match, allowing participants to interact in ways that feel more real and tangible.

Innerworld’s platform provides 24/7 mental health peer support, available for Veterans on mobile devices, tablets and VR headsets. With over 100 events held each week covering topics such as anxiety, depression and more, Veterans can access a wealth of resources and support. Every event is led by a trained guide, creating an environment where Veterans can share their stories, connect with others who understand their experiences and learn practical mental health tools they can incorporate into their daily lives.

As part of this initiative, Veterans can access Innerworld’s platform free of charge, ensuring financial barriers do not prevent them from receiving the support they need. Whether using a mobile device, tablet or VR headset, Veterans can join the community of peers and benefit from the events offered by Innerworld. The platform is available through app stores for flat-facing devices such as cell phones and tablets and also through the Meta App Store for VR headsets.

From outsider to insider

One Veteran who has experienced the benefits of Innerworld shared their thoughts on the difference VR made in their engagement. Before using the VR headset, the Veteran said, “I had used Innerworld a little before getting the headset and was getting some positive benefits from the site, but I felt a bit like an outsider peering in the window at a gathering of others. I didn’t feel very included in what was going on and mostly just listened without participating much.”

However, after receiving the VR headset, the Veteran’s experience transformed into a positive experience. “The VR headset changed that. It put me ‘inside’ with the others. Being able to look left and right and see the surroundings and the other participants makes it ‘real.’ Yes, we are avatars meeting in a virtual space, but the VR headset makes it easier to sense the real human beings present in that space who have gathered there to support and listen to one another.”

The impact of virtual support

The goal of this project is clear: Help Veterans build a stronger sense of connection and belonging, particularly in a time when mental health challenges are all too common. By offering a supportive space where Veterans can interact with others who truly understand their experiences, the Innerworld platform helps reduce the isolation that many Veterans feel after returning to civilian life.

Through the use of VR technology, this initiative gives Veterans the opportunity to engage in a meaningful way, improving their mental health and overall well-being.

For more information on how to access the Innerworld platform, Veterans can check out this YouTube Video. The virtual space is waiting, offering connection, support and a sense of belonging to all who need it.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call 988, then PRESS 1 or visit http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/.