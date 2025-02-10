Record-breaking finals for 2025 Colgate Women’s Games

Parade of athletes at the Colgate Women's Games finals at the Nike Track and Field Center at the Armory in Manhattan on February 1, 2025. Elliot Mangual/Colgate Women's Games Runner Dylan McElhinney enroute to winning the High School 1,500-meter run at the Colgate Women’s Games finals on February 1, 2025 at the Nike Track and Field Center at the Armory in Manhattan. Elliot Mangual/Colgate Women's Games John Kooyman, President of Colgate-Palmolive North America, speaks during the opening ceremony of the Colgate Women’s Games finals on February 1, 2025 at the Nike Track and Field Center at the Armory in Manhattan. Behind Kooyman stood (l.to r.) New York C

The 49th annual track and field event supports the academic and educational achievement of women of all ages

This program leverages the power of competition, mentorship, and education to help girls and women achieve their dreams.” — John Kooyman, President of Colgate-Palmolive North America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With great expectations, athletes converged in New York City for the finals of the 49th annual Colgate Women's Games (CWG) track and field series on February 1.The event did not disappoint — producing meet records, outstanding performances, entertainment and special guests for the runners, jumpers, throwers and spectators, in an overwhelming atmosphere of success and achievement.The Colgate Women’s Games ’ decades-long commitment to women athletes of all ages will be celebrated during the upcoming 2025-2026 season, marking the 50th edition of the event.On February 1, the Olympic-caliber Nike Track and Field Center at The Armory in upper Manhattan hosted a select group of athletes — from elementary school girls to college age competitors and seniors — who qualified for the competitive CWG's series finals after competing in preliminary meets, and a semi-finals competition.The Colgate Women's Games finals were live streamed, and replay can be seen online by visiting bit.ly/2025ColgateWomensGamesFinal.Proudly sporting black, yellow and white-colored warmup suits, specially designed for the Colgate Games finalists, the athletes came from throughout America's East Coast — from Baltimore to Boston and beyond.With a golden array of trophies on display, a parade of athletes entered the track area, led by the musically talented members of the exuberant Marching Cobras of NY Drumline and Dancers. Many hours earlier, Colgate Games Meet Director Cheryl Toussaint, and her staff made the final preparations for the event.“It is truly an unbelievable event,” said John Kooyman, President of Colgate-Palmolive North America, addressing the gathering. “Everybody who participates in this program knows that the Colgate Women’s Games is so much more than an athletic competition. This program leverages the power of competition, mentorship, and education to help girls and women achieve their dreams.”Among the other speakers providing encouraging remarks were New York City Council Speaker Adrienne E. Adams; and Toussaint, who was presented with a New York City Council Proclamation by Speaker Adams. Toussaint introduced special guest Ajeé Wilson, a former Colgate Women’s Games standout who became a world-class middle distance runner, competing in both the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, and who continues to compete at an elite level today.At the track meet’s conclusion, athletes and spectators received a complimentary package of Colgate-Palmolive’s essential health and hygiene products.After the speakers, the finalists took center stage. The Armory audience was thrilled by 16-year-old Kaddel Howard's CWG's record-setting performance in her High School 200-meter dash victory. Howard, who has been running since she was eight, reflected on her development as an athlete and her participation in the Colgate Games. “Colgate means a lot to me. I get to see myself grow and Colgate gives me a chance to show the world how much I’ve progressed,” said Howard, who received the Games’ Jackie Joyner-Kersee Trophy for the "Outstanding Competitor at the Finals."Eight-year-old Talya Lorde, representing Brooklyn Heights Montessori School and Brooklyn’s Jeuness Track Club, competed in Colgate for the first time this year, but she’s been making a name for herself in track circles — winning a pair of silver medals in the 400- and 800-meters at the U.S. Junior Nationals in North Carolina in 2024. After winning the Colgate’s Elementary A 800-meters final, she said, “One of the things I really appreciate is they give people scholarships,” said Lorde, who received the Donna De Varona Trophy as the “Most Promising Newcomer” in the series.Colgate Games veteran Dylan McElhinney — named the “Outstanding Competitor at the Preliminaries and the Semi-Finals” — won the 1500-meter run in the High School division Finals. “This is my third time running Colgate. You walk in and you feel this sense of everyone’s cheering for you," she said. “It’s really amazing what they’re doing and have been doing for almost 50 years, and I hope they can do it for a long time to come!”Abigail Robisky, from MS 9 on Staten Island, N.Y., won the Middle School 400-meter dash and set a new meet record in the event, and was named Most Improved Competitor. She also had some good advice for all the Colgate athletes. “Even if you’re not good at your event, keep going. Cause you’ll get something good out of competing. You’ll improve or you’ll make new friends, or you’ll discover a new skill,” she said.An emotional Chante Moore-Torres from Philadelphia shattered a Colgate Women’s Games record in the 30's Plus 200-meter dash. “I was training for this. And I did it! Thank you to all my supporters in Philly.”Riley Streat, a student at Hamilton Elementary Middle, came all the way from Baltimore, MD., and won the Middle School High Jump competition in her first time at the Colgate Women’s Games, clearing 4’10”. She feels competing at Colgate is educational for her. “We live, we compete, and we learn.” Riley’s father, Jonathan Streat, explained that his daughter was sick and missed the semi-finals — and valuable points. But Riley was able to rebound in the finals. “They always speak highly of the Colgate Games. I’m glad I entered her into it, because it really has been a confidence booster for her. Developmental-wise, I see what Colgate is doing. It’s amazing.”Coach of the Year trophies were awarded to Barrington Brown, and his wife, Sandra Brown, founders and coaches of Team Dynasty, Bronx, N.Y. and Dwayne Cox, coach of Transy East Track Club of Paterson, N.J.Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is re-imagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Visit www.colgatepalmolive.com for more information on Colgate-Palmolive. And for more about the Colgate Women’s Games, visit www.colgatewomensgames.com

