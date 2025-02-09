USEA To Hold Press Briefing on Trump Energy Agenda

The United States Energy Association briefing, which is open to the press and the public, is set for Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. EST.

There is a tremendous advance registration for this press event, which shows how keen people are to know how the various statements from the president and Energy Secretary Chris White will play out.” — Llewellyn King

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The secretary of energy in the first Trump administration, Dan Brouillette, will be among energy experts answering reporters’ questions at the next United States Energy Association's virtual press briefing on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. EST.The briefing will examine President Trump’s energy agenda and its impact on the energy sector and the public. In particular, what does the president’s declared “state of emergency” in energy mean, and how will the Department of Energy implement his call for “energy dominance”?“There is a tremendous advance registration for this press event, which shows how keen people are to know how the various statements from the president and the new energy secretary, Chris White, will play out,” says Llewellyn King, a journalist who organizes and moderates the USEA ’s monthly virtual press briefings.USEA press briefings, which are held live on Zoom, are open to the press and the public, but registration is required. Recordings are available afterward on the USEA and the Energy Central websites; and as a podcast on Spotify and Apple.The format for these virtual press events is simple, King says, explaining, “A panel of senior reporters who cover energy questions a panel of experts for a little over an hour. The atmosphere is collegial.”He adds, “The idea is to give reporters a story they can write that day and to give them information they can bank for future stories.”The reporters panel for the Feb. 12 event is:Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street JournalEvan Halper, The Washington PostPeter Behr, Politico’s E&E NewsAdam Clayton Powell III, PBSMatt Chester, Energy CentralKen Silverstein, Forbes.In addition to former secretary of energy, Dan Brouillette, they will be questioning:Linda Willard, Energy Practice, DentonsBob Deans, director of strategic engagement at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)Shon Hiatt, director of the Business Energy Transition Initiative, University of Southern CaliforniaSpencer Pederson, senior vice president at the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)Alex Beehler, former assistant secretary of the Army for energy and the environmentScott Segal, co-chair of the Policy Resolution Group at Bracewell LLP

