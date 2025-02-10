Joe Bonamassa Sets the Stage for a Blockbuster 2025 Summer Tour Including LA's Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, and More
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off his fiery live performance at the Grammy’s Premiere Show, blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa has announced his highly anticipated 2025 U.S. Summer Tour—a limited run of amphitheater dates set to bring his electrifying show to some of the nation’s most breathtaking venues. Kicking off July 31st at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, the tour will feature just a handful of special performances, including a return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 8th. Bonamassa’s past performances at Red Rocks have been unforgettable for fans, inspiring two acclaimed live films—both of which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart—further solidifying his status as one of the genre’s most celebrated live performers. Additional stops include Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA, Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR, and Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater in Albuquerque, NM.
A special fan pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 11th at 10 am local time. The public on-sale opens Friday, February 14th at 10 am local time. For more information and tickets, visit www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates
Adding to the excitement, Bonamassa has also been announced as part of the powerhouse lineup for the 2025 Bourbon & Beyond festival, one of the nation’s hottest music festivals, taking place in Louisville, KY on September 11th-14th. Known for blending world-class music with Kentucky’s best bourbon and culinary experiences, Bourbon & Beyond is a premier destination for rock, blues, and Americana fans alike.
The 2025 U.S. Summer Tour announcement follows what has already been a landmark year for Bonamassa. He recently teamed up with rock legend Sammy Hagar for the release of his blistering new single, “Fortune Teller Blues,” a hard-hitting track that blends Bonamassa’s searing guitar work with Hagar’s unmistakable vocals. The collaboration has been met with widespread acclaim, adding another milestone to Bonamassa’s ever-evolving career. Watch the official music video HERE
Before his summer dates, Bonamassa will hit the road for his U.S. Spring 2025 Tour, launching next week on February 16 in Seattle, WA, with stops in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Melbourne, FL on March 19. From there, he’ll take to the high seas for the 10th Anniversary Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X Cruise (March 21-26, 2025)—a sold-out floating blues festival featuring an all-star lineup, including Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and more. The cruise departs from Miami, Florida, and sails to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, offering fans an unforgettable experience of live performances, special collaborations, and unique fan interactions. Event partners Bonamassa and Sixthman continue to make history, with three consecutive Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruises selling out: the March 2025 U.S. cruise, the September 2025 Alaska cruise, and now the newly announced March 2026 U.S. cruise.
Bonamassa will then embark on an extensive European tour, which includes a headlining run across the UK and Europe, followed by a highly anticipated series of dates with his supergroup Black Country Communion. After these international performances, he will return stateside for his limited-run summer amphitheater tour, bringing his signature blues-rock mastery to some of the country’s most iconic outdoor venues.
Beyond his relentless touring schedule, Bonamassa is also back in the studio, working on new material set for release later this year, continuing to push boundaries while staying true to his blues roots. For more information and to keep track of Bonamassa’s upcoming releases, please visit www.jbonamassa.com.
JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULE
U.S. SPRING 2025 TOUR
February 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
February 19 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
February 21 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
February 22 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square
February 25 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
February 27 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre
February 28 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 1 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort & Casino
March 3 – Easton, PA – State Theatre
March 5 – Charleston, WV – Clay Center
March 7 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center
March 8 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
March 10 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
March 12 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center
March 14 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
March 15 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 16 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre
March 18 – Evans, GA – Columbia County Performing Arts Center
March 19 – Melbourne, FL – The King Center
March 21-26 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X
EUROPE TOUR 2025
April 21 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Centre
April 23 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
April 25 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena
April 26 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
April 27 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Centre
April 29 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber Arena
April 30 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
May 2 – Prague, CR – O2 Universam
May 3 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar
May 6 – Hannover, DE – Zag Arena
May 8 – Frankfort, DE – Jahrhunderthalle
May 9 – Frankfort, DE – Jahrhunderthalle
May 10 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION EUROPE TOUR 2025
June 7 – Solvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival
June 9 – Tilburg, NL – 012 Poppodium Tilburg
June 10 – Hamburg, DE – Stadtpark
June 12 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle
June 13 – Olomouc, CZ – Korunni Pevnustka
June 15 – Charlotta Valley, PL – Rock Legends Festival
June 17 – Vienna, AT – Vienna Gasometer
June 19 – Koln, DE – Tanzbrunnen
EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 1 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*
July 2 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*
July 3 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee
July 6 – Klam, AT – Clam Castle
July 8 – Veszprem, HU – Veszpremfest
July 10 – Stuttgart, DE – Jazzopen Stuttgart
July 13 – Weert, NL – Bospop
July 18 – Pordenone, IT – Parco San Valentino
July 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea
*Sold Out
U.S. SUMMER 2025 TOUR
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
August 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
August 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater**
August 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
August 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater
**Ticketmaster / Live Nation Pre-Sale on Wednesday, February 12
September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival
KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA ALASKA
September 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA –- Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA
About Joe Bonamassa:
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.
