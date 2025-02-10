Joe Bonamassa Sets the Stage for a Blockbuster 2025 Summer Tour Including LA's Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, and More

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off his fiery live performance at the Grammy’s Premiere Show, blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa has announced his highly anticipated 2025 U.S. Summer Tour—a limited run of amphitheater dates set to bring his electrifying show to some of the nation’s most breathtaking venues. Kicking off July 31st at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, the tour will feature just a handful of special performances, including a return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 8th. Bonamassa’s past performances at Red Rocks have been unforgettable for fans, inspiring two acclaimed live films—both of which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart—further solidifying his status as one of the genre’s most celebrated live performers. Additional stops include Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA, Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR, and Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater in Albuquerque, NM.A special fan pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 11th at 10 am local time. The public on-sale opens Friday, February 14th at 10 am local time. For more information and tickets, visit www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates Adding to the excitement, Bonamassa has also been announced as part of the powerhouse lineup for the 2025 Bourbon & Beyond festival, one of the nation’s hottest music festivals, taking place in Louisville, KY on September 11th-14th. Known for blending world-class music with Kentucky’s best bourbon and culinary experiences, Bourbon & Beyond is a premier destination for rock, blues, and Americana fans alike.The 2025 U.S. Summer Tour announcement follows what has already been a landmark year for Bonamassa. He recently teamed up with rock legend Sammy Hagar for the release of his blistering new single, “Fortune Teller Blues,” a hard-hitting track that blends Bonamassa’s searing guitar work with Hagar’s unmistakable vocals. The collaboration has been met with widespread acclaim, adding another milestone to Bonamassa’s ever-evolving career. Watch the official music video HERE Before his summer dates, Bonamassa will hit the road for his U.S. Spring 2025 Tour, launching next week on February 16 in Seattle, WA, with stops in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Melbourne, FL on March 19. From there, he’ll take to the high seas for the 10th Anniversary Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X Cruise (March 21-26, 2025)—a sold-out floating blues festival featuring an all-star lineup, including Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and more. The cruise departs from Miami, Florida, and sails to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, offering fans an unforgettable experience of live performances, special collaborations, and unique fan interactions. Event partners Bonamassa and Sixthman continue to make history, with three consecutive Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruises selling out: the March 2025 U.S. cruise, the September 2025 Alaska cruise, and now the newly announced March 2026 U.S. cruise.Bonamassa will then embark on an extensive European tour, which includes a headlining run across the UK and Europe, followed by a highly anticipated series of dates with his supergroup Black Country Communion. After these international performances, he will return stateside for his limited-run summer amphitheater tour, bringing his signature blues-rock mastery to some of the country’s most iconic outdoor venues.Beyond his relentless touring schedule, Bonamassa is also back in the studio, working on new material set for release later this year, continuing to push boundaries while staying true to his blues roots. For more information and to keep track of Bonamassa’s upcoming releases, please visit www.jbonamassa.com JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULEU.S. SPRING 2025 TOURFebruary 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaFebruary 19 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside TheaterFebruary 21 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago TheatreFebruary 22 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse SquareFebruary 25 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo TheatreFebruary 27 – New York City, NY – Beacon TheatreFebruary 28 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at FenwayMarch 1 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort & CasinoMarch 3 – Easton, PA – State TheatreMarch 5 – Charleston, WV – Clay CenterMarch 7 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event CenterMarch 8 – Atlanta, GA – Fox TheatreMarch 10 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial AuditoriumMarch 12 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger CenterMarch 14 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens AuditoriumMarch 15 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine AmphitheatreMarch 16 – Mobile, AL – Saenger TheatreMarch 18 – Evans, GA – Columbia County Performing Arts CenterMarch 19 – Melbourne, FL – The King CenterMarch 21-26 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XEUROPE TOUR 2025April 21 – Glasgow, UK – SEC CentreApril 23 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita ArenaApril 25 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank ArenaApril 26 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint ArenaApril 27 – Brighton, UK – Brighton CentreApril 29 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber ArenaApril 30 – Munich, DE – OlympiahalleMay 2 – Prague, CR – O2 UniversamMay 3 – Warsaw, PL – COS TorwarMay 6 – Hannover, DE – Zag ArenaMay 8 – Frankfort, DE – JahrhunderthalleMay 9 – Frankfort, DE – JahrhunderthalleMay 10 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto ArenaBLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION EUROPE TOUR 2025June 7 – Solvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock FestivalJune 9 – Tilburg, NL – 012 Poppodium TilburgJune 10 – Hamburg, DE – StadtparkJune 12 – Berlin, DE – ZitadelleJune 13 – Olomouc, CZ – Korunni PevnustkaJune 15 – Charlotta Valley, PL – Rock Legends FestivalJune 17 – Vienna, AT – Vienna GasometerJune 19 – Koln, DE – TanzbrunnenEUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025July 1 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*July 2 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*July 3 – Cork, IE – Live at The MarqueeJuly 6 – Klam, AT – Clam CastleJuly 8 – Veszprem, HU – VeszpremfestJuly 10 – Stuttgart, DE – Jazzopen StuttgartJuly 13 – Weert, NL – BospopJuly 18 – Pordenone, IT – Parco San ValentinoJuly 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea*Sold OutU.S. SUMMER 2025 TOURJuly 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek TheatreAugust 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles AmphitheatreAugust 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater**August 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern QuestAugust 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust AmphitheatreAugust 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater**Ticketmaster / Live Nation Pre-Sale on Wednesday, February 12September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond FestivalKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA ALASKASeptember 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA –- Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKAAbout Joe Bonamassa:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.