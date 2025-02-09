PHILIPPINES, February 9 - Press Release

February 8, 2025 Governors close ranks, express support for Tolentino's reelection bid In an unprecedented show of unity, several governors from the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP) and the administration party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), have closed ranks to support the reelection bid of PFP senatorial bet Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino. The governors met with Tolentino in Manila on Friday night to discuss ways of working together to further strengthen local autonomy and sustain the development initiatives of President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. These goals, the governors said, could only be achieved by ensuring the victory in the mid-term polls of Tolentino and other candidates who have consistently supported the Marcos administration's priority programs. "We at the LPP and the PFP have been working to ensure that the best practices among our members are replicated down to the most basic unit of governance," according to South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr., LPP President. "Similarly, it is crucial to align the legislative priorities of the Senate with the directions envisioned by President Marcos, Jr. to achieve national unity and progress," added Tamayo. "As provincial leaders, we fully understand the importance of continuity in the administration's programs, which will be championed in the Senate by Senator Tolentino, who himself came from the ranks of local government leaders - and the other PFP candidates," he stressed. For his part, Tolentino acknowledged the governors for their support. "I thank all the governors who came here from various regions in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. We had very productive discussions on priority development projects and strengthening local autonomy." "As a former local chief executive, I fully understand the crucial role that local governments play in fostering national development," said the former three-term mayor of the progressive city of Tagaytay. As Chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority, Tolentino made his mark with his innovative approaches to traffic, garbage, disaster response, and promoting urban discipline during his term. Aside from Tamayo,the other governors who joined the dinner meeting with Tolentino included: Governors Marilou Cayco (Batanes); Ann Hoffer (Zamboanga Sibugay); Jose Gambito (Nueva Vizcaya); Imelda Dimaporo (Lanao Del Norte); Arthur Defensor Jr. (Iloilo); Ricarte Padilla (Camarines Norte); Jake Vincent Villa (Siquijor); Yshmael Sali (Tawi-Tawi); Bonifacio Lacwasan Jr. (Mountain Province); Jose Riano (Romblon); Ben Evardone (Eastern Samar); Edwin Jubahib (Davao Del Norte); Niño Uy (Davao Oriental); and Erico Aumentado (Bohol). Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos also attended.

