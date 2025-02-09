Legarda: Investing in future governance: proposed national college to shape ethical and technically skilled leaders

PHILIPPINES, February 9 - Press Release

February 8, 2025 Investing in future governance: proposed national college to shape ethical and technically skilled leaders In a bid to cultivate a new generation of ethical, skilled, and competent civil servants, Senator Loren Legarda has filed the National Public Service College Act of 2025, a landmark bill that seeks to establish the National Public Service College (NPSC) as the country's premier training ground for future government leaders. Unlike traditional academic institutions, the NPSC will offer a curriculum designed by key government agencies to equip students with technical, administrative, and leadership skills tailored for public service. "The youth are often seen as the future of our nation, and we must harness their energy, innovation, and leadership potential by providing them with sufficient tools and real opportunities to shape governance. This bill seeks to establish a structured, merit-based pathway for young Filipinos who are eager to serve in government," Legarda emphasized. As of June 2024, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) reported that employees within the youth age bracket of 18-25 years old comprised only 1.56% of the Philippine government workforce. Meanwhile, those aged 26-35 made up 29.63%. In total, 18-35 year old government employees hold 31.15% of the 2nd Level Career Service. But despite their relatively strong presence in government personnel service, ages 18-35 hold just 16.74% of the elected positions. In contrast, the 36-65 age group dominates decision-making, accounting for 68.81% of the workforce, 68.85% of the second level career service, and 83.26% of elective roles. Compounding these challenges are systemic deficiencies within the Philippine civil service: a deficiency in technical expertise, ethical lapses, and a misalignment of job roles that hinder effective governance. New hires often grapple with steep learning curves, while mid and senior-level officials frequently lack essential skills in strategic planning and implementation. These shortcomings undermine efficiency, foster corruption, and erode public trust in governmental institutions. This proposed bill seeks to infuse younger, specially trained public servants into government and expand opportunities for youth leaders to take on greater decision-making responsibilities, ensuring a more dynamic and forward-thinking public service. The NPSC seeks to gradually reverse this trend by producing at least 200 leadership-ready graduates annually, all of whom will be required to serve the government for a specified number of years. Graduates will automatically gain Civil Service Commission Level II Eligibility, streamlining their entry into government service. The proposed curriculum will cover key areas essential for public service. It includes Constitutional and Legal Frameworks, such as the 1987 Constitution, Administrative Code, and Local Government Code. As core courses, students will study Strategic Planning, Budgeting, Procurement, Implementation, Digital Governance, Monitoring, Evaluation, Futures Thinking and Public Policy Development equipping them with tools for efficient government operations. Specialized subjects will also be offered such as Foreign Affairs, Social Work, Disaster Risk Management, among others. A strong emphasis will be placed on Integrity and Ethics in Public Service, including studying the Anti-Red Tape and other anti-corruption laws, to ensure graduates uphold accountability and professionalism. All NPSC professors must have at least 10 years of government experience and remain free from political affiliations, ensuring an education that is impartial, technical, and skills-focused. To make quality governance education accessible, all accepted students will receive free tuition, monthly living stipends, and an apprenticeship salary during their mandatory government internships. "This is not just an investment in education but an investment in governance itself," Legarda stated. "By equipping young civil servants with the right tools and ethical foundations, we are strengthening the entire public service system for generations to come." Upon successful implementation, the bill also mandates CHED to explore the replication of the NPSC curriculum in private and state universities to expand its impact beyond the institution itself. The National Public Service College Act of 2025 is designed as an intergenerational policy, ensuring the sustainability of competent public servant training. Legarda expressed confidence that institutionalizing a structured leadership pipeline will enhance efficiency, professionalism, and ethical governance in the public sector. "This is a vote of confidence - let's empower them to take a greater role in shaping their own future," Legarda said. Once passed, the NPSC is expected to commence operations within five years, admitting its first batch of students through a nationwide entrance examination. Pambansang kolehiyo na maghuhubog ng ethical at technically skilled leaders, iminungkahi ni Legarda Bilang bahagi ng pagsusumikap na magtaguyod ng isang bagong henerasyon ng ethical, skilled, at competent civil servants, inihain ni Senador Loren Legarda ang National Public Service College Act of 2025, isang panukalang batas na naglalayong magtatag ng National Public Service College (NPSC) bilang pangunahing lugar ng pagsasanay para sa mga magiging lider ng gobyerno sa bansa. Tulad ng ibang mga institusyong pang-akademiko, ang NPSC ay mag-aalok ng kurikulum na idinisenyo ng mga pangunahing ahensya ng gobyerno upang sanayin ang mga estudyante sa mga kasanayang teknikal, administratibo, at pamumuno na naaayon sa serbisyong publiko. "Itinuturing ang kabataan bilang kinabukasan ng ating bansa, kaya't dapat nating gamitin ang kanilang lakas, inobasyon, at potensyal sa pamumuno sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay sa kanila ng sapat na mga kasangkapan at pagkakataon upang hubugin ang pamamahala. Layunin ng panukalang batas na ito na magtatag ng isang maayos na landas para sa mga batang Pilipino na nagnanais maglingkod sa gobyerno," diin ni Legarda. Ayon sa ulat ng Civil Service Commission (CSC) noong Hunyo 2024, ang mga kawani na kabilang sa edad na 18-25 taon ay bumubuo lamang ng 1.56% ng mga empleyado sa gobyerno ng Pilipinas. Samantalang ang mga nasa edad na 26-35 ay bumubuo ng 29.63%. Sa kabuuan, ang mga empleyado ng gobyerno na may edad 18-35 ay humahawak ng 31.15% ng 2nd Level Career Service. Ngunit sa kabila ng kanilang presensya sa serbisyo ng gobyerno, ang mga nasa edad 18-35 ay may hawak na 16.74% lamang ng elected positions. Samantalang ang pangkat ng edad na 36-65 ay nangunguna sa decision-making, na bumubuo ng 68.81% ng mga kawani, 68.85% ng second level career service, at 83.26% ng elective roles. Ang mga hamong ito ay nakakadagdag sa kakulangan sa civil service ng Pilipinas: kakulangan sa teknikal na kasanayan, mga paglabag sa etika, at hindi pagkakatugma ng mga tungkulin sa trabaho na humahadlang sa epektibong pamamahala. Madalas nahihirapan ang mga bagong empleyado na matuto, habang ang mga mid at senior-level na opisyal ay kulang sa mga kasanayan sa estratehikong pagpaplano at implementasyon. Ang mga kakulangang ito ay nagpapababa ng kahusayan, nagpapalaganap ng korupsyon, at nagpapahina sa tiwala ng publiko sa mga institusyong pamahalaan. Layunin ng iminungkahing batas na ito na madagdagan ang mas batang mga lingkod-bayang may espesyal na pagsasanay sa gobyerno at magbukas ng mas maraming oportunidad para sa mga kabataang lider upang gumanap ng mas malalaking responsibilidad sa paggawa ng desisyon. Layunin ng NPSC na dahan-dahang baligtarin ang trend na ito sa pamamagitan ng pag-produce ng hindi bababa sa 200 mga nagtapos na leadership-ready ng mag-aaral, na magsisilbi sa gobyerno na may kaukulang dami ng taon ng pagseserbisyo. Ang mga nagtapos ay awtomatikong magkakaroon ng Civil Service Commission Level II Eligibility, na magpapadali sa kanilang pagpasok sa serbisyong gobyerno. Ang iminungkahing kurikulum ay sasaklaw sa mga pangunahing larangan na mahalaga para sa serbisyong publiko kabilang ang Constitutional and Legal Frameworks, tulad ng 1987 Constitution, Administrative Code, at Local Government Code. Bilang mga pangunahing kurso, ang mga estudyante ay mag-aaral ng Strategic Planning, Budgeting, Procurement, Implementation, Digital Governance, Monitoring, Evaluation, Futures Thinking and Public Policy Development. Magkakaroon din ng specialized subjects tulad ng Foreign Affairs, Social Work, Disaster Risk Management, at iba pa. Kasama rin ang Integrity and Ethics in Public Service, kabilang ang pag-aaral sa Anti-Red Tape at iba pang mga batas laban sa korupsyon upang matiyak na ang mga nagtapos ay magpapanatili ng pananagutan at propesyonalismo. Lahat ng mga propesor ng NPSC ay kinakailangang mayroong hindi bababa sa 10 taon ng karanasan sa gobyerno at dapat na walang political affiliations upang matiyak ang edukasyong walang kinikilingan, teknikal, at nakatuon sa mga kasanayan. Upang gawing mas accessible ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa pamamahala, ang lahat ng mga estudyante ay makatatanggap ng libreng matrikula, buwanang livelihood allowance at apprenticeship na sahod sa kanilang mandatory internship sa gobyerno. "Hindi lamang ito pamumuhunan sa edukasyon kundi pamumuhunan sa pamamahala sa gobyerno," pahayag ni Legarda. "Sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng tamang kasangkapan at etikal na pundasyon sa mga batang lingkod-bayan, pinapalakas natin ang buong sistema ng serbisyong publiko para sa mga susunod na henerasyon." Ayon sa panukalang batas, kinakailangang mag-explore ang CHED sa pag-replicate sa kurikulum ng NPSC sa private at state universities upang mapalawak ang epekto nito sa labas ng institusyon. Ang National Public Service College Act of 2025 ay dinisenyo bilang isang intergenerational policy, na tinitiyak ang pagpapatuloy ng pagsasanay ng competent public servants. Kapag naipasa ito bilang isang batas, inaasahang magsisimula ang operasyon ng NPSC sa loob ng limang taon. Tatanggapin ang unang batch ng mga estudyante sa pamamagitan ng isang nationwide entrance examination.

