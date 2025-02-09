PHILIPPINES, February 9 - Press Release

February 9, 2025 Gatchalian pushes for aviation safety, security with proposed National Aviation Academy Charter Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the passage of a bill that renames the existing Philippine State College of Aeronautics (PhilSCA) as the National Aviation Academy of the Philippines (NAAP), which will also be declared the national professional institution for aviation. Gatchalian stressed the need to promote aviation safety and security following recent air crash incidents in the country. A U.S.-contracted surveillance plane crashed in Maguindanao del Sur on February 6, killing all four personnel on board. On February 6, a female pilot died when a helicopter crashed in Guimba, Nueva Ecija. Gatchalian said that under the National Academy of the Philippines Charter Act (Senate Bill No. 2969), the NAAP shall be mandated to provide young Filipinos with world-class academic and professional training in the field of aviation and other related fields. The proposed measure also mandates the NAAP to produce efficient and well-trained professionals who can competently respond to the needs of the local and international aviation industry. The bill further mandates the NAAP to strengthen aviation and other related programs by developing and offering industry-driven programs, spearheading collaboration between the academe and the industry, and leading to the implementation of innovative teaching and methods in aviation education. The NAAP shall be mandated to offer short-term technical-vocational, undergraduate, and graduate courses on aviation and aviation-related programs. These programs shall include a Bachelor of Science in Air Transportation specializing in Commercial Pilot; a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering, including Drone Technology; an Associate in Aircraft Maintenance Technology; and an Associate in Aircraft Electronic Technology. The proposed measure also provides that the NAAP shall take affirmative steps to give equitable access to its programs and services for disadvantaged students, Indigenous peoples, poor but deserving students, valedictorians and salutatorians of public high schools, and students from depressed areas. The NAAP shall further provide scholarships and other affirmative action programs to assist poor but deserving students who qualify for admission to the NAAP. "In pursuing its mandate, the NAAP shall develop aviation leaders in the Philippine aviation and aerospace industry, both in the private or commercial sector and the government. The enactment of the proposed measure would enable the Philippine aviation industry to be at par with its international counterparts," Gatchalian said in the bill's explanatory note. From Academic Year (AY) 2014-15 to AY 2023-24, the PhilSCA system has maintained an average annual enrollment of 18,040 students, while producing an average of 3,266 graduates, on average, per year during the same period. Gatchalian isinusulong ang aviation safety, security sa kanyang panukalang National Aviation Academy Charter Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang isang panukalang batas na layong palitan ang pangalan ng Philippine State College of Aeronautics (PhilSCA) bilang National Aviation Academy of the Philippines (NAAP). Sa ilalim ng kanyang panukalang batas, ituturing ang NAAP bilang national professional institution for aviation na magbibigay sa mga batang Pilipino ng world-class academic at professional training sa aviation at kaugnay na mga larangan. Binigyang diin ni Gatchalian ang pangangailangan sa pagsulong ng aviation safety at security kasunod ng mga nagdaang plane crash sa bansa. Isang U.S.-contracted surveillance plane ang bumagsak sa Maguindanao del Sur noong Pebrero 6, na ikinasawi ng apat na katao. Noong Pebrero 6 naman, isang babaeng piloto ang nasawi sa bumagsak na helicopter sa Guimba, Nueva Ecija. Layon ng naturang panukala (Senate Bill No. 2969) na humubog ng mga propesyonal na tutugon sa mga pangangailangan ng lokal at pandaigdigang industriya ng aviation. Imamandato sa NAAP na patatagin ang aviation industry sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo ng mga programang may matatag na ugnayan sa industriya. Mangunguna rin ang NAAP sa pagpapatupad ng mga makabagong paraan ng pagtuturo ng aviation. Magiging mandato ng NAAP na mag-alok ng mga short-term technical-vocational, undergraduate, at graduate courses sa aviation at kaugnay na programa. Kabilang dito ang Bachelor of Science in Air Transportation specializing in Commercial Pilot; Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering, kabilang ang Drone Technology; Associate in Aircraft Maintenance Technology; at Associate in Aircraft Electronic Technology. Imamandato rin sa NAAP na tiyaking mabibigyan ng sapat na oportunidad ang mga nangangailangang mga mag-aaral, kabilang ang mga indigenous peoples, mga valedictorian at salutatorian ng mga pampublikong high school. Magbibigay din ang NAAP ng mga scholarships at iba pang affirmative action programs upang tulungan ang mga mahihirap ngunit kwalipikadong mga mag-aaral na makapasok sa NAAP. "Sa pagtupad ng mandato nito, huhubog ang NAAP ng mga aviation leaders para sa pribadong sektor at para sa pamahalaan. Kung maisasabatas natin ang ating panukala, matitiyak natin na ang aviation industry ng Pilipinas ay kayang makipagsabayan sa mundo," ani Gatchalian. Mula Academic Year (AY) 2014-15 hanggang AY 2023-24, 18,040 ang average na bilang ng mga mag-aaral na naka-enroll sa PhilSCA system, habang 3,266 graduates naman ang average na bilang ng mga nagtapos kada taon sa naturang mga academic year.

