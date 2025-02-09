PHILIPPINES, February 9 - Press Release

February 8, 2025 Top PH universities champion EDCOM 2 findings for education reform Leading Philippine universities have thrown their support behind the findings and recommendations of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), signaling a united push for transformative reforms in the country's education system. Institutions such as the University of the Philippines (UP), Ateneo de Manila University, and De La Salle University are at the forefront of this movement, prioritizing key recommendations to address critical gaps in Philippine education. Among the EDCOM 2 recommendations, the universities are focusing on: Enhancing Teacher Training and Professional Development - Recognizing the need for upskilling educators to meet global standards, universities are advocating for robust training programs and better incentives for teachers. Strengthening STEM and Research Capabilities - Institutions are prioritizing investments in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, as well as fostering a culture of research and innovation. Expanding Access to Quality Education - Universities are committed to bridging the gap in educational access, particularly for marginalized communities, through scholarships, digital learning tools, and community outreach programs. These recommendations align with the universities' shared values of excellence, equity, and innovation. By supporting EDCOM 2, they aim to create a more inclusive and globally competitive education system that empowers Filipino learners to thrive in the 21st century. UP Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Leo Cubillan stated that "EDCOM 2 identifies opportunities for reform with actionable recommendations formed through thorough discussions and broad consensus. A distinctive feature of these recommendations lies in their concreteness in further enhancing the quality and effectiveness of education at all levels and across various forms. These insights are relevant for diverse populations including disadvantaged children whose living conditions limit their access to essential resources, impacting their cognitive development and academic performance." Cubillan also highlighted the recommendations. "The recommendations also present opportunities to further expand access to education, an issue we have also prioritized at UP. To promote diversity and inclusion, UP has recently adopted an admissions policy that balances excellence with equity, directly supporting the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4," he said. "Ateneo remains committed to collaborating with policymakers, educators, and stakeholders in implementing these much-needed reforms. We look forward to further engagements with EDCOM 2 in research, policy advocacy, and capacity-building initiatives that align with our shared vision for a stronger Philippine education system," Ateneo said in a statement. "Through EDCOM 2, we support the creation of new policies and programs that will enable our learners to access quality education, the kind that will allow them to holistically grow and be active contributors to the sustainable development of our society and the rest of the world," De La Salle University remarked in a statement on their website. The universities are calling on other educational institutions, policymakers, and stakeholders to join the movement for education reform. Together, they advocate for a robust and adaptive education system that serves the needs of all Filipinos. Several other institutions, including DepEd, TESDA, Teach for the Philippines, and the Australian Embassy to the Philippines, have expressed their support, following the recent release of EDCOM 2's Year Two Report on January 27. For more information about EDCOM 2 and the universities' positions, visit www.edcom2.gov.ph/#report to access the full Year Two Report.

