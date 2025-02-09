PHILIPPINES, February 9 - Press Release

February 8, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE VISIT OF CAMBODIAN PRIME MINISTER The impending visit of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is a significant opportunity to advance our shared goals across several key areas, including strengthening economic ties, expanding investment opportunities, addressing regional security challenges, deepening our tourism collaboration, and combating transnational crimes. Specifically, I trust that this visit will further strengthen the connection between our two nations, particularly with regard to food security. With Cambodia emerging as a potential major source of rice imports and our government's commitment to ensuring a sufficient and affordable rice supply, this collaboration is both timely and essential. Furthermore, our two countries must join forces in combating transnational crimes, especially in light of reports that Cambodian nationals have been involved in scam farms and other illicit activities in the country. A regional approach is crucial for dismantling these criminal networks. By working more closely together, we can help prevent human trafficking, various online scams, and other criminal activities that undermine our business climate and hinder overall investment opportunities in the country.

