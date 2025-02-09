Saudi Arabia’s KFSHRC Continues to Rise as a Globally Renowned Medical Centre

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) – the region’s top-ranked hospital – has secured 15th place in 2025 among the world’s top 250 academic medical centres (AMCs) for 2025—ranking by Brand Finance, alongside world-renowned institutions such as Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital.

For the third consecutive year, KFSHRC has led the Middle East in specialized medical care, and in 2025, it advanced five spots in global rankings. This rise reflects its excellence in specialised treatments, cutting-edge research, and pioneering achievements, including making history with the world’s first fully robotic liver transplant, robotic heart transplant, and robotic-assisted artificial heart pump implantation.

With a strong focus on innovative technology, top-tier medical talent, and research-driven healthcare, KFSHRC continues to drive superior patient outcomes and shape the future of value-based care. A global leader in biomedical sciences, genomics, and organ transplantation, KFSHRC advances in AI-driven diagnostics, precision medicine, and minimally invasive surgeries.

KFSHRC’s ascent signals a transformative shift, positioning it as a regionally and globally renowned medical institution and solidifying Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to become a global medical hub.

Brand Finance, a globally recognised brand valuation consultancy, evaluates hospitals based on their Brand Strength Index (BSI), industry reputation, and financial performance. KFSHRC’s strong ranking highlights its growing influence, bolstered by strategic international collaborations, ground-breaking research, and its leadership in robotic surgery and minimally invasive organ transplants.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East in 2025. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e2af2cd-7b6a-46b6-8ac0-e6599bc80680

Saudi Arabia’s KFSHRC Continues to Rise as a Globally Renowned Medical Centre Saudi Arabia’s KFSHRC Continues to Rise as a Globally Renowned Medical Centre

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.