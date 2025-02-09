Get Ready to Rock: Rolling Stone China-HK VIP Party Powered by XT.COM #BeyondTrade

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dear music enthusiasts, Web3 explorers, and trendsetters,

On February 18, 2025, from 8 PM to 11 PM (HKT), The Iron Fairies, one of Hong Kong’s most renowned music bars, will host an extraordinary event—the Rolling Stone China-HK VIP Party. Exclusively presented by Rolling Stone China and powered by XT.COM, this event brings together music, culture, and cutting-edge blockchain technology, creating a unique space for industry leaders, artists, and fans to explore new possibilities in entertainment.

XT.COM Powers Rolling Stone China’s Exclusive VIP Music Event

As a global leader in blockchain technology, XT.COM proudly supports this prestigious event, embracing the #BeyondTrade philosophy to showcase blockchain’s transformative potential within the music and entertainment industries. This collaboration represents an innovative synergy between technology and culture, opening new avenues for artists, creators, and fans to experience blockchain in a dynamic setting.

Spotlight on MC Jin: The Future of Music and Technology

A major highlight of the evening will be a private, invitation-only performance by MC Jin, who is specially invited by Rolling Stone China. As one of the most influential Chinese American hiphop artists, MC Jin will deliver an unforgettable performance with his signature style and commanding presence. This event promises to be a landmark moment where industry professionals and music lovers converge to witness the future of entertainment unfold.

Where Music and Blockchain Collide

For decades, Rolling Stone has set the benchmark for music and pop culture, consistently identifying and embracing the entertainment industry’s cutting-edge trends. With XT.COM’s support, this VIP party will spark conversations on how blockchain technology can revolutionize the music industry, from ticketing systems and royalty distribution to fan engagement and digital asset management. These discussions will serve as a foundation for exploring future entertainment models that seamlessly integrate virtual and real-world experiences.

An Unparalleled Experience: From Entertainment to Technology

1. Industry Leaders Share Their Insights

Music producers, tech innovators, and investors will gather to discuss how Web3 and blockchain are reshaping the entertainment landscape. From digital rights management to new fan engagement models, experts will reveal emerging opportunities in this rapidly evolving space.

2. Exclusive Live Performances

Rolling Stone China has exclusively invited hip-hop legend MC Jin and rising Japanese artist SHUZO to perform at this VIP, invitation-only event. Their electrifying sets will bring an unforgettable energy to this private gathering, where a select audience will experience a cutting-edge celebration of music and culture.

3. A Gathering of Influential KOLs

With over 100 blockchain thought leaders in attendance, this event offers a rare chance to network, exchange ideas, and explore collaborations that could redefine the future of entertainment.

4. Premium Media Exposure

Major media outlets will be present to capture and broadcast the night’s most exciting moments. For projects looking to make a statement, this event provides an exceptional platform for brand visibility and strategic announcements.

5. An Exclusive Rolling Stone Experience

True to Rolling Stone’s legacy, this VIP party promises cutting-edge music, a vibrant social atmosphere, and the seamless integration of blockchain technology—an experience that will leave a lasting impact on all attendees.

Are You Ready to Step Into the Future?

If you are passionate about music, technology, and innovation, this Rolling Stone China VIP Party is an unmissable opportunity. Network with industry pioneers, renowned artists, and key opinion leaders, all while enjoying an unforgettable night of music and discovery. Join us in Hong Kong and experience the transformative power of blockchain in entertainment as we unlock the limitless potential of #BeyondTrade!

Event Details

Date: February 18, 2025 (8 PM – 11 PM HKT)

Venue: The Iron Fairies, Hong Kong

For registrations and inquiries, feel free to reach out to our team.

About Rolling Stone

For over five decades, Rolling Stone has been the definitive voice in music, culture, and entertainment journalism. Since its founding in 1967, the magazine has chronicled the evolution of the music industry, capturing the stories of legendary artists, emerging talents, and the cultural movements that shape generations. Known for its in-depth reporting, influential interviews, and iconic cover stories, Rolling Stone has become more than a publication—it is a global authority on music and pop culture.

Rolling Stone China continues this legacy, celebrating the dynamic and diverse music scene across Asia while embracing the digital transformation of entertainment. As the industry evolves, Rolling Stone China remains committed to innovation, exploring new ways to connect artists with audiences through emerging technologies, including Web3 and blockchain.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM has consistently pushed the boundaries of blockchain adoption, offering secure, efficient, and professional digital asset services. More than just a technology, blockchain represents a vision—one that empowers artists, creators, and communities by breaking traditional barriers.

Our #BeyondTrade initiative embodies this belief, reinforcing our commitment to driving the integration of blockchain and real-world applications. By partnering with Rolling Stone China, we are expanding the reach of blockchain technology, demonstrating its ability to revolutionize not only financial markets but also the creative industries.

