Help for blind and low vision Veterans

According to the National Eye Institute, 4.2 million Americans ages 40 and older are visually impaired.

Of these, 3 million have low vision. By 2030 when the last baby boomers turn 65, the number of Americans who have visual impairments is projected to reach 7.2 million with 5 million having low vision.

For Veterans who currently live or will live with low vision, the good news is that there is help.

What is low vision? Low vision is when—even with regular glasses, contact lenses, medicine, or surgery—people have difficulty seeing, which makes everyday tasks difficult. Activities that used to be simple, like reading the mail, operating a computer or smart phone, shopping, cooking and writing, can become challenging.

The leading causes of vision loss in Veterans are age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, neurologic vision loss and glaucoma. For individuals with low vision, maximizing their remaining sight is key to helping them continue to live safe, productive and rewarding lives.

What is vision rehabilitation?

Vision rehabilitation can include the following:

Training to use magnifying and adaptive devices.

Teaching new daily living skills to remain safe and live independently.

Developing strategies to navigate around the home and in public.

Utilizing assistive technologies to access information and communicate.

Providing resources and support.

When to refer Blind and Visual Impairment Rehabilitation Services?

When a patient or family member reports concern with any of the following:

Trouble with driving.

Bumping into things at an increased frequency.

Increase in falls that may be related to visual changes.

Difficulty recognizing faces.

VA Blind and Visual Impairment Rehabilitation Services offers a broad range of inpatient, outpatient and virtual vision rehabilitation services that help Veterans gain the skills and confidence to meet the day-to-day challenges of life in addition to lifetime care coordination.

While vision rehabilitation cannot restore lost sight, it can help to maximize any existing sight or, for individuals with no vision, it can provide the techniques to maintain an independent lifestyle.

February is Low Vision Awareness Month.

Find out more about the services offered and locations.