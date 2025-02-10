Shaping the Future of CTV: Spanglish Movies Unveils Innovative Vision for US Hispanic Audiences

logo logo2 cost-effective CTV ads

New platform aligns with shifting viewing trends and emerging market opportunities as Hispanic Americans increasingly embrace streaming services.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spanglish Movies announced during CES the launch of a new Connected TV (CTV) advertising platform designed specifically for the rapidly expanding U.S. Hispanic streaming audience, which now represents over 50% of total TV viewing among Hispanic Americans.With the platform delivering 1.5 billion monthly CTV ad requests, it aligns with industry research indicating that 78% of Hispanic Americans prefer streaming over traditional television. This trend reflects a broader shift toward flexible viewing schedules and an increasing appetite for diverse, on-demand content.“Our platform consistently delivers exceptional advertiser outcomes,” said Gustavo Aparicio, CEO of Spanglish Movies. “Recent data shows that 41% of Hispanic viewers conduct online searches and 40% visit brand websites after viewing streaming ads, highlighting an engagement level that is reshaping media consumption.”The new platform also addresses a critical cultural need, serving the 80% of Hispanic households that enjoy both Spanish and English content. With Hispanic buying power projected to exceed $3.7 trillion by 2026, the launch comes at a time when advertisers are keen to connect with one of America’s most dynamic consumer segments.Further leveraging advanced CTV technology, the platform reaches 94% of viewers who primarily stream on Smart TVs, benefiting from an 81.3% digital video penetration rate among Hispanic audiences. This technology leadership not only enhances reach but also provides deeper insights into audience behavior across diverse viewing environments.In addition to this significant launch, Spanglish Movies continues its commitment to cultural connection and innovation in content distribution. As part of its broader strategy, the company is also exploring new partnerships and content strategies that reflect the evolving preferences of U.S. Hispanic audiences.About Spanglish MoviesSpanglish Movies is a premier theatrical distributor and publisher of Spanish-spoken films. The company connects advertisers with U.S. Hispanic audiences through culturally relevant content and advanced targeting capabilities, enabling brands to engage effectively with one of America’s fastest-growing markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.