Novineer and Stratasys Partner to Advance Non-Planar Additive Manufacturing for the U.S. Air Force

This project will help establish non-planar 3D printing as a viable, scalable solution for aerospace applications, unlocking new possibilities for mission-critical manufacturing.” — James Page

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novineer , Inc. and Stratasys Ltd. have been selected by AFWERX for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award to advance non-planar toolpath optimization and additive manufacturing. This project aims to integrate manufacturing specifications directly into non-planar toolpaths, demonstrating the feasibility of producing aerospace components that deliver superior structural integrity, performance, and manufacturability—while maintaining affordability and scalability."Our collaboration with Stratasys and the U.S. Air Force marks a significant leap in non-planar additive manufacturing," said Dr. Ali Tamijani, CEO of Novineer. "By developing advanced toolpath optimization solutions, we are enabling the production of high-performance aerospace components with enhanced mechanical properties and greater manufacturing efficiency."Leveraging its patented generative toolpath design technology, Novineer will automate the optimization of 3D printing paths, ensuring alignment with load-bearing requirements to maximize strength, stiffness, and acoustic performance."We are excited to partner with Novineer to push the boundaries of additive manufacturing," said James Page, VP, Software at Stratasys. "This project will help establish non-planar 3D printing as a viable, scalable solution for aerospace applications, unlocking new possibilities for mission-critical manufacturing."By harnessing machine learning-driven toolpath optimization and advanced additive manufacturing techniques, this project will play a pivotal role in enhancing the U.S. Air Force’s mission-readiness, while also driving innovation across the broader commercial aerospace sector.“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”About NovineerNovineer, Inc. is an advanced technology company specializing in generative geometry, toolpath design, and high-performance additive manufacturing for aerospace, automotive, and defense applications. By integrating machine learning, computational design, and automation, Novineer develops patented software solutions that enhance structural performance, scalability, and manufacturability. The company partners with industry leaders and government agencies to advance next-generation generative design technology for performance-driven applications.About StratasysStratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.