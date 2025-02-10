Opening of Popup Exhibit: 'Firouz FarmanFarmaian: Patterns of Passage / Caravans of Tapestries'

Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: Ki Price) Art by Firouz FarmnanFarmaian (Photo Credit: We R the Nomads) Art by Firouz FarmnanFarmaian (Photo Credit: We R the Nomads) Art by Firouz FarmnanFarmaian (Photo Credit: We R the Nomads)

Opening of New Popup Exhibit Explores Patterns, Memory & Nomadic Displacement at Victor Gallery New York City, February 22nd, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victor Gallery is excited to announce the opening of the popup exhibit "Patterns of Passage / Caravans of Tapestries," featuring the works of artist Firouz FarmanFarmaian. Curated by We R The Nomads, this exhibit will take place on Saturday, February 22nd, in the presence of the artist.This popup exhibit will delve into the post-tribal quality of the textile units, exploring themes of nomadic displacement and the intricate memories encapsulated within the artworks. By expanding on textile units from the recent exhibition in Tribeca and including past abstract paintings, the show invites viewers to reflect on the narratives of movement, cultural identity, and the profound connections we share through art.Victor Gallery NYC is holding an opening reception for the exhibition on Saturday, 22nd February 2025 from 5:30 – 9:00pm.Join us for this unique opportunity to engage with the rich stories woven into each tapestry.For more details, visit www.werthenomads.com About Firouz FarmanFarmaian:Firouz FarmanFarmaian (born in 1973 Tehran, Iran) is an artist, composer, film director, and cultural producer. He is a descendant of the Qajar dynasty, a Turkic tribe that rose to power in present-day Iran in the late 1700s. Exiled since the 1979 Iranian-Islamic Revolution, he is French-Swedish by nationality and considers himself stateless. FarmanFarmaian is strongly moved by history and memory, and abstracts these into nomadic visual culture and the “post-tribal” — a way of rehabilitating tribal tradition and worldview back into contemporary discourse. His work often sources from, is inspired by, and produced in collaboration with tribal craftsmen, solid substrata to his painting, textile, film, music and technology creative output.IG: @firouzfarmanfarmaian @forrm_official @werthenomadsAbout Victor Gallery NYC:With gallery spaces in New York and Washington, DC, Victor Gallery is the premier source and venue for fine rugs on the East Coast. Victor Gallery has curated an exceptional and comprehensive selection of antique, vintage, and contemporary European and Oriental rugs and carpets, as well as modernist and antique tapestries and a variety of decorative arts from the eighteenth to the mid-twentieth century. For more information, please visit: www.victorgallery.com 232 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022, United States.

