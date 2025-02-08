Smart Transportation Market to Soar to $251.0 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Innovation & Connectivity

Smart Transportation Industry Share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart Transportation Market," The smart transportation industry size was valued at $96.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $251.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.👉 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/380 Smart transportation refers to the integrated application of the latest technologies and management strategies that aim to provide innovative services related to different modes of transport & traffic management systems. Smart transportation facilitates a smarter transport network, by giving real-time information about vehicle performance & traffic congestion problems to increase efficiency and reduce emissions. It comprises of several technologies, such as car navigation, traffic signal control systems, automatic number plate recognition, and speed cameras. For instance, in 2019, Cubic Corporation updated its Trafficware’s ATMS with the newest version of its industry-leading transportation management system, ATMS 2.9, to provide additional metadata for the intersection layout, available via the connected vehicle module as well as through TidalWave, a live streaming traffic information service powered by intelligent edge analytics.Factors such as rise in demand for efficient transportation networks across the world, government initiatives for the development &promotion of green fuels, and increased demand due to surge in road safety & traffic congestion issues are expected to drive the growth of the smart transportation market . In addition, the adoption of smart transportation systems in railways and the rise in adoption of cloud services in transportation are some of the major factors anticipated to boost the market's growth. However, high capital investments, large database requirements of the road network, and lack of standardized & uniform technology restrain the market growth. Furthermore, investments in emerging ideas of smart cities and the introduction of parking management systems provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎By vehicle type, the airways segment would experience the fastest growth with 11.2% throughout the forecast timeframe. The huge expansion of the aviation sector drives the growth of the segment. The roadways segment, on the other hand, gained the highest share of nearly one-third of the overall market revenue, owing to the increasing proliferation of automobile fleets across the world.👉 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/380 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎In terms of solution, the traffic management system segment grabbed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of total market revenue. Integration of smart traffic systems and smart cities and swift urbanization drive the expansion of the segment. The parking management and guidance system segment, however, is projected to witness an accelerated growth with 11.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The growth is attributed to enhanced collaboration between transportation and parking, accelerating demand for electronic cashless payment systems, and advanced technologies that enhance payment automation and access control.𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝As per the regional analysis in the report, Europe region contributed to the highest revenue of around one-third of the global smart transportation market share in 2020. The development of smart infrastructure and smart cities across the region propels the growth of the North America market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate with 11.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, owing to technological advancements and rise in production and sales of automobiles across the region.👉 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-transportation-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:TomTom International BV.SiemensThales GroupIteris, Inc.MSR-Traffic GmbHCubic CorporationIBM CorporationCisco Systems, Inc.AlstomAccentureAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 