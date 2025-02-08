Mohawk Industries 公布第四季度业绩

卡尔霍恩，佐治亚州, Feb. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc.（纽约证券交易所代码：MHK）今日宣布，其 2024 年第四季度净收益为 9,300 万美元，每股收益（“EPS”）为 1.48 美元；调整后净收益为 1.23 亿美元，调整后 EPS 为 1.95 美元。 2024 年第四季度净销售额为 26 亿美元，据报告同比增长 1.0%，调整后同比下降 1.0%。 2023 年第四季度，该公司报告净销售额为 26 亿美元，净收益为 1.40 亿美元，EPS 为 2.18 美元；调整后净收益为 1.25 亿美元，调整后 EPS 为 1.96 美元。

在截至 2024 年 12 月 31 日的年度内，净收益和 EPS 分别为 5.18 亿美元和 8.14 美元；调整后净收益为 6.17 亿美元，调整后 EPS 为 9.70 美元。 在截至 2024 年 12 月 31 日的年度内，净销售额为 108 亿美元，按报告同比下降 2.7%，调整后同比下降 3.3%。 在截至 2023 年 12 月 31 日的年度内，公司报告的净销售额为 111 亿美元，净亏损 4.4 亿美元，每股亏损 6.90 美元；调整后净收益为 5.87 亿美元，调整后 EPS 为 9.19 美元。 公司上年收益受到了 8.78 亿美元非现金减值费用的影响。

公司董事长兼首席执行官 Jeff Lorberbaum 在就公司第四季度和全年业绩发表评论时表示：“我们的第四季度业绩超出预期，销售措施、重组计划和生产力提升均对此有所贡献。 此外，美国飓风对销售造成的负面影响被限制在 1,000 万美元左右。 虽然我们所在市场的住宅需求仍然疲软，但我们去年推出的产品和营销举措对我们在全球的销售业绩做出了贡献。

第四季度的形势与我们行业去年全年面临的情况类似。 消费者仍在限制大额可自由支配支出，且消费信心持续受到累积的通胀、经济不确定性以及地缘政治紧张局势的抑制。 2024 年，全球房屋销售持续低迷，美国房主由于低抵押贷款利率而按房不动，致使美国现房销售额下降至 30 年来最低点。 去年下半年，美国、欧洲和其他地区的中央银行都降低了利率，但对大多数地区的房屋成交量影响甚微。 全球范围内，新房建设同样受到制约，较高的建造成本和利率影响了新开工项目。 全年来看，商业部门的投资有所放缓，但仍高于住宅改造投资。 这些因素共同降低了市场需求，并加剧了业内对成交量的竞争。 这也导致我们在管理生产和库存的过程中，产生了更高的未被吸收的间接费用以及临时停工成本。 鉴于这些情况，我们专注于通过富有创意的新产品、营销活动以及促销计划来刺激销售。

去年，我们启动了意义重大的重组举措和运营改善计划，这些措施正在降低我们的成本，并将在长期内惠及我们的业绩。 尽管市场疲软，但通过这些举措，我们的全年调整后每股收益仍实现了约 6% 的增长。 我们产生了 6.8 亿美元的自由现金流，并以 1.61 亿美元的价格回购了 130 万股股票。 年终时，我们的可用流动资金约为 16 亿美元，债务杠杆率为 1.1 倍。 我们已做好充分准备来应对当前的市场周期，抓住长期盈利增长的机遇，并在房地产市场回暖时变得更加强大。

第四季度，我们全球陶瓷业务部门报告的净销售额同比增长 1.5%，调整后同比增长 1.2%。 该分部的经营利润率按报告为 3.4%，调整后为 5.3%。 该分部的经营利润率因不利的价格和产品组合而有所下降，但部分被生产力的提升所抵消。 我们实施了多项成本控制措施，包括重新设计产品、优化流程以及合理调整高成本的运营。 在美国，我们正利用陶瓷服务中心来提升承包商的销售额，并提升我们在全国范围内厨卫经销商中的地位。 在欧洲，我们的规格制定团队、面向建筑及设计界的展厅以及高端产品正推动商业销售额增长，同时我们也在扩大该区域以外的出口销售。 在墨西哥和巴西，我们对收购业务的整合优化了我们的产品供应、销售架构和市场策略，并且随着当地货币的贬值，巴西的出口业务也在走强。

第四季度，世界其他地区地板业务分部报告的净销售额同比下降 2.1%，调整后同比下降 4.8%。 该分部的经营利润率按报告为 8.8%，按调整后为 10.0%。 经营利润率因行业竞争性定价以及材料和劳动力成本上升而受到挤压，但其影响部分被生产力提升和能源开支减少所抵消。 我们正在推进在此部门的重组计划，并通过优化低效资产、精简产品组合和减少行政管理费用来改善成本状况并提高生产力。 我们通过增加广告投入，吸引消费者前往零售商处购买，从而增加了高端层压板和 LVT 系列的销量和产品组合。 由于我们采取了更积极的促销措施，板材销量保持稳定，并且由于非住宅项目表现强劲，我们更具差异化的装饰面板表现更佳。 我们的隔热材料业务面临需求疲软和因竞争加剧与材料成本上升带来的压力，因此我们已宣布提价，以部分抵消这些较高的投入成本。 我们正在加大对板材和隔热材料业务的投资，以扩大其地域覆盖范围，并且正在开发新产品以满足这些市场的需求。

第四季度，我们北美地板业务分部的净销售额按报告同比增长 2.8%，调整后同比下降 0.5%。 该分部的经营利润率按报告为 4.5%，调整后为 5.7%。 该分部的经营利润率下降，是因为受到价格降低、产品组合减少以及投入成本上升的影响，但部分被销量增长、生产力提升以及削减成本的举措所抵消。 在此季度，我们完成了 LVT 业务的重组计划，这将优化运营并显著节省成本。 我们着力提升各销售渠道的销量，优化销售、一般和管理费用开支，并扩大在家居中心和住宅建筑渠道的参与度。 受益于 2024 年新品分销范围的扩大，我们的硬面材料在所有渠道的销售额均有增长。 我们认为，家用地毯系列产品市场份额有所提升，其中 PETPremier 系列和时尚品类表现尤为突出。

我们的行业已经连续多年处于周期性低迷状态，尽管拐点仍然难以预测，但我们有信心我们的市场将回到历史水平。 由于利率走高和房地产市场的疲软，我们预计第一季度所有市场都将持续低迷。 虽然我们去年推出的多种差异化产品、高端系列以及我们的商业服务会惠及我们的产品组合，但激烈的市场竞争将继续对我们的定价构成压力。 材料和劳动力成本的上升将压缩我们此季度的利润率，因为我们只能将部分增加的成本转嫁给市场。 我们的各个业务部门正在积极寻求更多减少开支和优化流程的方法，这将有助于缓解投入成本上升带来的影响。 我们正在重组墨西哥陶瓷业务以提高运营绩效，预计每年可节省约 2,000 万美元。 我们渐进的重组行动在 2026 年完成后，每年将节省约 2.85 亿美元。 今年的资本支出重点是最大化销售额、改善产品结构以及降低成本。 正如我们在 2025 年 1 月 24 日的 8-K 报告中所披露的，北美地板业务分部采用了一套新的订单管理系统，该系统出现的问题超出了预期。 此次系统切换并未影响我们的生产或财务系统。 目前，大部分系统流程已经修复，我们的发货量也与订单量保持一致。 开票工作出现延迟，我们正在为客户解决主要出现在新系统采用初期出现的发货和开票错误问题。 目前，我们估计系统故障导致的销售损失和额外支出将对我们第一季度营业收入产生 2,500 万美元至 3,000 万美元的影响。 我们正与客户密切合作，以解决任何问题或疑虑。 我们相信这些额外支出的影响将仅限于第一季度。 虽然很难评估这对未来几个季度销售额的影响，但我们预计系统切换问题不会对我们的客户关系产生重大而长远的影响。 美元大幅升值，这将对我们今年的业绩换算产生不利影响。 需要提醒的是，我们的第一季度通常是全年业绩最低的季度，而且今年第一季度的交易日比去年同期少了两天。 鉴于这些因素，我们预计，扣除重组或其他一次性费用后，第一季度调整后的 EPS 将在 1.34 美元至 1.44 美元之间。 该预期包含了因北美地板业务分部系统问题对 EPS 产生的约 0.35 美元的影响。

从历史经验来看，我们行业的周期性衰退之后往往会迎来强劲反弹，因为地板需求将会恢复到历史水平。 我们所有地区都需要增加房屋建设，以满足不断增长的家庭数量，而老旧房屋在经历了多年的延迟改造后，也需要进行大规模翻新。 随着经济形势好转，商业业务的投资也将随之增加。 作为全球最大的地板制造商，我们在地域覆盖、领先的创新能力、全面的产品组合以及雄厚的财务实力等方面都具备独特的优势。 当行业复苏时，销量的增长可以让我们充分发挥制造和管理费用优势，从而提升我们的业绩表现。 此外，我们的产品结构也将得到优化，产品定价将会走强，利润率也将随之扩大。 我们已充分准备好应对短期内的挑战，并在行业复苏之际实现业绩的最大化。”

关于 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries 是领先的全球地板制造商，打造卓越产品，为世界各地的住宅和商业空间添砖加瓦。 Mohawk 采用垂直整合的生产和分销流程，为其地毯、地垫、瓷砖、复合地板、木地板、石材地板和乙烯基地板生产提供了竞争优势。 我们行业领先的创新所带来的产品和技术，使我们的品牌在市场上脱颖而出，并满足了所有改造和新建设项目的需求。 我们的品牌在业内享有盛誉，包括 American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Elizabeth、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step、Unilin 和 Vitromex。 在过去的二十年里，Mohawk 已经从美国地毯制造商转型为全球最大的地板公司，业务遍及北美、欧洲、南美、大洋洲和亚洲。

前几段中的某些陈述，特别是对未来业绩、业务前景、增长和经营战略及类似事项的预期，以及包含"可能"、"应该"、"相信"、"预计"、"期望"和"估计"等词语或类似表述的陈述，构成《1933 年证券法》及其修订版第 27A 节及《1934 年证券交易法》及其修订版第 21E 节所定义的“前瞻性陈述”。 对于这些陈述，Mohawk 声明受《1995 年私人证券诉讼改革法案》(Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995)所载的前瞻性陈述安全港的保护。 管理层认为，这些前瞻性陈述在作出时是合理的，但仅反映作出时的情况，因此应当谨慎对待，避免过度依赖任何此类前瞻性陈述。 除非适用法律要求，无论是由于新信息、未来事件或其他原因，公司均不承担公开更新或修改任何前瞻性陈述的义务。 由于前瞻性陈述基于许多假设，涉及风险和不确定性，因此无法保证其准确性。 以下重要因素可能导致未来结果与历史经验和我们目前的预期或预测出现差异：经济或行业状况变化；竞争；运输、原材料价格和其他投入成本通货膨胀和通货紧缩；消费市场通货膨胀和通货紧缩；货币波动；能源成本和供应；资本支出的时机和水平；公司产品提价的时机和实施情况；减值费用；在有利条件下 (如果有的话) 确定并完成收购；收购整合；国际运营；新产品的推出；运营合理化；税收和税务改革、产品和其他权利要求；诉讼；地缘政治冲突；公司开展业务的司法管辖区的监管和政治变化；以及 Mohawk 提交给美国证券交易委员会 (SEC) 的报告和公告中提及的其他风险。

电话会议：美国东部时间 2025 年 2 月 7 日星期五上午11:00

如欲通过互联网参加电话会议，请访问 http://ir.mohawkind.com/events/event-details/mohawk-industries-inc-4th-quarter-2024-earnings-call。 如欲通过电话参加电话会议，请提前在 https://dpregister.com/sreg/10195645/fe39dbe57e 注册，以接收唯一的个人识别码。 您也可以于会议当天拨打 1-833-630-1962（美国/加拿大）或 1-412-317-1843（国际），以获取话务员协助。 未能在指定时间收听的人士，可于 2025 年 3 月 7 日前拨打 1-877-344-7529（美国/加拿大）或 1-412-317-0088（国际），并输入会议号码 3217810 收听电话会议重播。 电话会议将存档，可在 mohawkind.com 的“投资者”标签下收听重播，有效期一年。

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net sales $ 2,637.2 2,612.3 10,836.9 11,135.1 Cost of sales 2,015.4 1,970.0 8,149.2 8,425.5 Gross profit 621.8 642.3 2,687.7 2,709.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 491.8 473.6 1,984.8 2,119.7 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 8.2 1.6 8.2 877.7 Operating income (loss) 121.8 167.1 694.7 (287.8 ) Interest expense 9.8 17.4 48.5 77.5 Other (income) and expense, net 0.5 (3.9 ) 0.2 (10.8 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 111.5 153.6 646.0 (354.5 ) Income tax expense 18.3 14.2 128.2 84.9 Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests 93.2 139.4 517.8 (439.4 ) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — (0.1 ) 0.1 0.1 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 93.2 139.5 517.7 (439.5 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.48 2.19 8.18 (6.90 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 62.8 63.7 63.3 63.7 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.48 2.18 8.14 (6.90 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 63.2 63.9 63.6 63.7

Other Financial Information Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 397.0 296.3 1,133.9 1,329.2 Less: Capital expenditures 160.8 240.3 454.4 612.9 Free cash flow $ 236.2 56.0 679.5 716.3 Depreciation and amortization $ 156.4 154.2 638.3 630.3

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 666.6 642.6 Receivables, net 1,804.2 1,874.7 Inventories 2,513.6 2,551.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 512.5 535.1 Total current assets 5,496.9 5,604.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,579.9 4,993.2 Right of use operating lease assets 374.0 428.5 Goodwill 1,112.1 1,159.7 Intangible assets, net 791.9 875.3 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 423.8 498.8 Total assets $ 12,778.6 13,559.8 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 559.4 1,001.7 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,004.4 2,035.3 Current operating lease liabilities 108.5 108.9 Total current liabilities 2,672.3 3,145.9 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,677.4 1,701.8 Non-current operating lease liabilities 283.0 337.5 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 589.0 745.5 Total liabilities 5,221.7 5,930.7 Total stockholders' equity 7,556.9 7,629.1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,778.6 13,559.8

Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Twelve Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net sales: Global Ceramic $ 1,008.2 993.7 4,226.6 4,300.1 Flooring NA 937.2 912.1 3,769.9 3,829.4 Flooring ROW 691.8 706.5 2,840.4 3,005.6 Consolidated net sales $ 2,637.2 2,612.3 10,836.9 11,135.1 Operating income (loss): Global Ceramic $ 34.2 41.5 249.5 (166.4 ) Flooring NA 42.2 74.6 238.5 (57.2 ) Flooring ROW 60.9 67.1 265.2 69.7 Corporate and intersegment eliminations (15.5 ) (16.1 ) (58.5 ) (133.9 ) Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 121.8 167.1 694.7 (287.8 ) Assets: Global Ceramic $ 4,591.0 4,988.3 Flooring NA 3,925.5 3,909.9 Flooring ROW 3,594.7 4,051.6 Corporate and intersegment eliminations 667.4 610.0 Consolidated assets $ 12,778.6 13,559.8

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 93.2 139.5 517.7 (439.5 ) Adjusting items: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 25.6 8.6 94.4 129.3 Software implementation cost write-off 5.1 — 12.9 — Inventory step-up from purchase accounting — — — 4.5 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 8.2 1.6 8.2 877.7 Legal settlements, reserves and fees (0.9 ) (4.6 ) 9.9 87.8 Adjustments of indemnification asset — (0.1 ) 1.8 (3.0 ) Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position — 0.1 (1.8 ) 3.0 Income taxes - impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles (1.9 ) — (1.9 ) (12.8 ) Income tax effect of foreign tax regulation change — (10.0 ) 2.9 (10.0 ) Income tax effect of adjusting items (6.4 ) (9.8 ) (26.9 ) (50.0 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 122.9 125.3 617.2 587.0 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.95 1.96 9.70 9.19 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 63.2 63.9 63.6 63.9

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt (In millions) December 31, 2024 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 559.4 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,677.4 Total debt 2,236.8 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 666.6 Net debt $ 1,570.2

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Months Ended (In millions) March 30, 2024 June 29, 2024 September 28, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Net earnings including noncontrolling interests $ 105.0 157.5 162.0 93.2 517.7 Interest expense 14.9 12.6 11.2 9.8 48.5 Income tax expense 27.8 42.3 39.8 18.3 128.2 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — (0.1 ) — — (0.1 ) Depreciation and amortization(1) 154.2 171.5 156.2 156.4 638.3 EBITDA 301.9 383.8 369.2 277.7 1,332.6 Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 5.4 20.9 15.1 20.3 61.7 Software implementation cost write-off — — 7.8 5.1 12.9 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — — — 8.2 8.2 Legal settlements, reserves and fees 8.8 1.3 0.7 (0.9 ) 9.9 Adjustments of indemnification asset 2.4 (0.2 ) (0.4 ) — 1.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 318.5 405.8 392.4 310.4 1,427.1 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.1

(1)Includes accelerated depreciation of $2.4 for Q1 2024, $20.5 for Q2 2024, $4.4 for Q3 2024 and $5.3 for Q4 2024.

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Mohawk Consolidated Net sales $ 2,637.2 10,836.9 Adjustment for constant shipping days (85.9 ) (91.7 ) Adjustment for constant exchange rates 34.4 68.0 Adjustment for acquisition volume — (47.8 ) Adjusted net sales $ 2,585.7 10,765.4

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Global Ceramic Net sales $ 1,008.2 Adjustment for constant shipping days (35.0 ) Adjustment for constant exchange rates 32.1 Adjusted net sales $ 1,005.3 Flooring NA Net sales $ 937.2 Adjustment for constant shipping days (29.3 ) Adjusted net sales $ 907.9

Flooring ROW Net sales $ 691.8 Adjustment for constant shipping days (21.7 ) Adjustment for constant exchange rates 2.3 Adjusted net sales $ 672.4

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Gross Profit $ 621.8 642.3 Adjustments to gross profit: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 22.6 2.8 Adjusted gross profit $ 644.4 645.1 Adjusted gross profit as a percent of net sales 24.4 % 24.7 %

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 491.8 473.6 Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs (3.0 ) (8.5 ) Software implementation cost write-off (5.1 ) — Legal settlements, reserves and fees 0.9 4.6 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 484.6 469.7 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales 18.4 % 18.0 %

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Mohawk Consolidated Operating income $ 121.8 167.1 Adjustments to operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 25.6 11.3 Software implementation cost write-off 5.1 — Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 8.2 1.6 Legal settlements, reserves and fees (0.9 ) (4.6 ) Adjusted operating income $ 159.8 175.4 Adjusted operating income as a percent of net sales 6.1 % 6.7 %

Global Ceramic Operating income $ 34.2 41.5 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 6.0 4.9 Software implementation cost write-off 5.1 — Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 8.2 1.6 Adjusted segment operating income $ 53.5 48.0 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 5.3 % 4.8 %

Flooring NA Operating income $ 42.2 74.6 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 11.5 (1.1 ) Legal settlements, reserves and fees — (10.3 ) Adjusted segment operating income $ 53.7 63.2 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 5.7 % 6.9 %

Flooring ROW Operating income $ 60.9 67.1 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 8.0 7.5 Adjusted segment operating income $ 68.9 74.6 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 10.0 % 10.6 %

Corporate and intersegment eliminations Operating (loss) $ (15.5 ) (16.1 ) Adjustments to segment operating (loss): Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 0.1 — Legal settlements, reserves and fees (0.9 ) 5.6 Adjusted segment operating (loss) $ (16.3 ) (10.5 )

Reconciliation of Earnings Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Before Income Taxes Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Earnings before income taxes $ 111.5 153.6 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — 0.1 Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 25.6 8.6 Software implementation cost write-off 5.1 — Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 8.2 1.6 Legal settlements, reserves and fees (0.9 ) (4.6 ) Adjustments of indemnification asset — (0.1 ) Adjusted earnings before income taxes $ 149.5 159.2

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Income tax expense $ 18.3 14.2 Adjustments to income tax expense: Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position — (0.1 ) Income tax effect on impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 1.9 — Income tax effect of foreign tax regulation change — 10.0 Income tax effect of adjusting items 6.4 9.8 Adjusted income tax expense $ 26.6 33.9 Adjusted income tax rate to adjusted earnings before income taxes 17.8 % 21.3 %

公司根据美国公认会计原则 (以下简称“美国 GAAP”) 编制和呈列其简明综合财务报表，并采用若干非公认会计原则 (以下简称“非 GAAP”) 的财务指标作为补充。 根据证券交易委员会规定，上述表格呈列了公司非 GAAP 财务指标与最直接可比的美国 GAAP 财务指标之间的调节。 上述每个非 GAAP 指标均应视为可比的美国 GAAP 指标的补充，并且可能与其他公司报告的同类指标不可比。 公司认为，将非 GAAP 指标与相应的美国 GAAP 指标进行核对，有助于投资者：非 GAAP 营收指标有助于确定增长趋势，并将收入与以前和未来期间进行比较；非 GAAP 盈利能力指标有助于了解公司业务的长期盈利趋势，并将利润与以前和未来期间进行比较。

公司从其非 GAAP 营收指标中剔除了某些项目，因为这些项目在不同期间会有很大差异，而且会掩盖潜在的业务趋势。 公司非 GAAP 营收指标中剔除的项目包括：外币交易和折算；某一期间发货天数的增加或减少以及收购的影响。

公司从其非 GAAP 盈利能力指标中剔除了某些项目，因为这些项目可能不代表公司的核心经营业绩，或与其无关。 未包括在公司非 GAAP 盈利能力指标中的项目有：重组、收购和整合相关成本及其他成本、法律和解、准备金和费用、商誉和无确定使用年期的无形资产的减值、收购类购入记账，包括购入记账的库存递增、补偿资产调整、不确定税务状况调整和欧洲税务重组。

联系方式： James Brunk，首席财务官 (706) 624-2239

