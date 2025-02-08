Mohawk Industries 公佈第四季度業績

卡爾霍恩，喬治亞州, Feb. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) 今天公佈 2024 年第四季度淨盈利為 9,300 萬美元，每股盈利 (「EPS」) 為 1.48 美元；調整後淨盈利為 1.23 億美元，調整後每股盈利為 1.95 美元。 2024 年第四季度的淨銷售額為 26 億美元，按報告較上年上升 1.0%，按調整後基礎計算則下跌 1.0%。 2023 年第四季度，公司報告淨銷售額為 26 億美元，淨盈利為 1.4 億美元，每股盈利為 2.18 美元；調整後淨盈利為 1.25 億美元，而調整後每股盈利則為 1.96 美元。

截至 2024 年 12 月 31 日為止的一年內，淨盈利及每股盈利分別為 5.18 億美元和 8.14 美元；調整後淨盈利報 6.17 億美元，而調整後每股盈利則報 9.70 美元。 截至 2024 年 12 月 31 日為止的一年內，淨銷售額為 108 億美元，按報告較上年下跌 2.7%，按調整後基礎計算則下跌 3.3%。 截至 2023 年 12 月 31 日為止的一年內，公司報告的淨銷售額為 111 億美元，淨虧損報 4.4 億美元，每股虧損為 6.90 美元；經調整後淨盈利報 5.87 億美元，經調整後每股盈利報 9.19 美元。 該公司去年盈利受到 8.78 億美元非現金減值費用的影響。

主席暨行政總裁 Jeff Lorberbaum 評論公司第四季及全年業績時表示：「第四季度業績超出我們預期，皆因銷售活動、重組計劃及生產力改進，令我們的業績表現受惠。 此外，美國風災對銷售額的負面影響僅限於 1,000 萬美元左右。 在我們的市場中，來自住宅的需求依然疲軟，但去年推出的產品及公司的營銷計劃為全球銷售業績作出了貢獻。

第四季度的環境，是業界去年全年所面對狀況的延續。 消費者繼續限制大額的非必需採購，而消費者信心仍然受到累積通脹、經濟不明朗及地緣政治緊張局勢所限制。 在 2024 年，全球房屋銷售量仍受壓，美國業主仍被鎖定在較低的按揭貸款利率，而現時美國的房屋銷售量亦跌至 30 年來的低位。 於去年較後時間，美國、歐洲及其他地區的央行均下調利率，儘管此舉對大部分地區房屋成交量的影響微不足道。 全球各地的新屋興建亦受到制肘，房屋成本和利率上升對動工量構成了影響。 全年於商業領域的投資放緩，不過這方面的表現仍比住宅改建為強。 此等因素削弱了市場的需求，並且加劇了業界對銷售量的競爭。 當我們對生產及庫存作出管理時，上述情況亦導致未吸納的經常性開支和臨時停工成本增加。 鑑於這些情況，本公司專注於透過創新的新產品、營銷活動和宣傳推廣計劃來刺激銷售量。

去年間，我們啟動了重要的重組活動和營運改進，減輕公司的成本，並且將會令到我們的長期業績受惠。 透過這些行動，儘管市場仍然疲弱，公司全年經調整後的每股盈利仍增加約 6%。 我們所創造的自由現金流達 6.8 億美元，並且以 1.61 億美元回購了公司 130 萬股的股票。 截至年底，公司可動用的流動資金約為 16 億美元，而債務槓桿比率則為 1.1 倍。 我們具有足夠能力應付這個市場週期，尋求長期盈利增長的機會，並在房地產市場好轉時變得更強大。

與上年相比，全球陶瓷業務部門 (Global Ceramic Segment) 於第四季度按報告的淨銷售額上升 1.5%，按調整後基礎計算則上升 1.2%。 該部門的營業利潤率按報告為 3.4%，經調整後為 5.3%， 其營業利潤率下跌是不利的定價和產品組合所致，但生產力提高則有一定抵銷作用。 我們實施了多項控制成本的舉措，當中包括重新設計產品、改進流程及整頓成本較高的業務。 在美國，我們現正善用陶瓷服務中心來增加承包商銷售，並且提高我們在全國廚房和浴室經銷商之中的地位。 在歐洲，本公司的指定團隊、為 A&D 社群而設的陳列室以及優質產品正在推動商業銷售的增長，而我們亦正在提高該地區以外的出口銷售。 在墨西哥及巴西，整合收購改善了我們的產品供應、銷售組織及市場策略，並且由於本地貨幣疲弱，公司對巴西的出口正在增強。

與上年相比，世界其他地區地板業務部門 (Flooring Rest of the World Segment) 於第四季度的淨銷售額按報告下跌 2.1%，按調整後基礎計算則下跌 4.8%。 該部門的營業利潤率按報告為 8.8%，經調整後為 10.0%。 由於行業價格之間的競爭，以及原材料及勞動力成本上漲，營業利潤率受到壓縮，但生產力提高及能源開支減少有一定抵銷作用。 隨著公司整頓效率較低的資產、精簡產品組合及降低行政管理的經常性開支，我們於該部門的重組計劃正取得進展，並且令成本狀況和生產力得到了改善。 透過加強廣告吸引消費者光顧零售商，我們在優質層壓板及 LVT 系列的銷售和產品組合方面取得了增長。 由於採取了更積極的宣傳推廣活動，面板的銷售量維持理想，鑑於在非住宅項目的業務較為強勁，我們在差異化程度較高的裝飾面板方面表現更為出色。 由於競爭加劇和物料成本上升，我們在絕緣體業務方面的需求疲弱，且利潤率備受壓力，為此我們宣佈調高價格，局部抵銷投入成本上漲。 公司現正投資於面板及絕緣體的業務以擴展其足跡範圍，並且正開發新產品來滿足這些市場的需要。

與去年相比，北美地板業務部門 (Flooring North America Segment) 於第四季度的淨銷售額按報告上升 2.8%，按調整後基礎計算則下跌 0.5%。 該部門的營業利潤率按報告為 4.5%，經調整後為 5.7%。 由於定價和產品組合下降以及投入成本上升，該部門的營業利潤率減少，但銷售量增加、生產力提高及減省成本活動等因素有一定抵銷作用。 在該季度，公司完成了 LVT 業務的重組計劃，此舉將可提升營運並帶來顯著的成本節約。 我們專注透過不同的銷售渠道來提高銷量，完善一般銷售及行政開支，並且擴大在家居中心和住宅建築渠道的參與。 由於 2024 年所推出產品的分銷範圍擴大，我們在硬質表面產品的銷售額於所有渠道均有增長。 我們相信家居地毯系列在市場佔有率方面取得了增長，當中 PETPremier 系列及時尚類別的銷售於業績表現中處於領先地位。

行業多年來一直處於週期性低迷狀態，但我們對於市場可重返過往的水平充滿信心，儘管轉捩點何時出現仍屬未知之數。 由於利率上升及房屋市場表現不振，我們預期在第一季度市場疲弱的表現勢將持續。 儘管我們的產品組合應受惠於去年所推出的差異化產品、優質系列和商業產品，但在銷量方面的白熱化競爭將繼續對定價構成壓力。 物料和勞動力成本上漲將會令季度的利潤率降低，皆因我們只能將一部分的成本升幅轉嫁給市場。 我們的業務現正尋找其他方法來降低開支及改善流程，此舉將有助減輕投入成本上升所造成的影響。 公司現正重組墨西哥的陶瓷業務，以提高營運表現，這樣做可為每年減省大約 2,000 萬美元的開支。 累計的重組活動於 2026 年完成，預計屆時將可為每年減省約 2.85 億美元的開支。 公司今年的資本支出主要著重於盡量擴大銷售額、提升產品組合和降低成本。 正如我們在 2025 年 1 月 24 日 8-K 文件中所述，北美地板業務部門 (Flooring North America Segment) 實施了新的訂單管理系統，當中出現的問題較預期為多。 此轉變並未影響到公司的生產或財務系統， 大多數的系統流程已獲得修正，出貨量目前與訂單率保持一致。 開具發票方面曾有所延誤，我們現正與客戶一起解決主要在新系統實施初期出現的運輸和發票錯誤。 目前，我們估計來自銷售損失及非經常性成本對於第一季度營運收入的影響介乎 2,500 萬美元至 3,000 萬美元之間。 我們現正與客戶緊密合作，一起糾正所有問題或疑慮。 我們相信非經常性成本只會對第一季度帶來影響。 儘管我們預期系統轉變問題不會對客戶關係構成重大而長遠的影響，但現時仍難以估計在未來季度對銷售帶來的影響。 美元顯著走強將會對公司今年取得的業績造成不利影響。 在此先作提示，就業務季節性而言，第一季度通常是全年業績表現最低迷的一季，而且與去年相比少了兩天。 鑑於這些因素，我們預計在扣除重組或其他一次性費用後，第一季度調整後的每股盈利將介乎 1.34 美元至 1.44 美元之間。 該指引包含了北美地板業務系統問題預計對每股盈利帶來的 0.35 美元影響。

就過往歷史看來，隨著地板需求恢復到歷史水平，行業經歷週期性低迷後通常會迎來強勢反彈。 我們所有的業務地區均需加建房屋以應對付家庭結構的增長，而且老化的房屋經過多年延遲改建後，亦將需要進行重大更新。 隨著經濟環境進一步鞏固，企業對商業渠道的投資將有所增加。 作為全球最具規模的地板製造商，我們在地理佈局、尖端創新、全面的產品組合及財務實力等各方面坐擁獨特的優勢。 當行業復甦時，通過善用我們在生產及經常性開支成本方面的優勢，銷量增加將可提升公司的業績。 此外，公司的產品組合將會改進，定價將會加強，而利潤率亦將擴大。 公司已為短期形勢做好充分準備，並且於這個類別復甦時盡力實現最佳業績。

關於 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries 是全球領先的地板製造商，致力創造可提升全球住宅及商業空間的產品。 Mohawk 擁有垂直一體化製造和分銷流程，在生產地毯、小地毯、磁磚、層壓板、木材、石材和乙烯基地板方面具有競爭力優勢。 我們的創新能力於業內傲視同儕，公司品牌因所生產的產品和使用的技術而與眾不同，可以滿足所有改建和新建設項目的需求。 我們是在行內最受認可的品牌，當中包括 American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Elizabeth、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step、Unilin 及 Vitromex。 在過去的二十年裡，Mohawk 已經從美國地毯製造商轉型為全球最大的地板公司，業務遍及北美、歐洲、南美、大洋洲和亞洲。

上文各段落的若干陳述，特別是預期未來業績、業務前景、增長和經營策略以及類似事項，以及包含「可以」、「應該」、「相信」、「預期」、「預計」和「估計」等詞語的陳述或類似表述構成 1933 年證券法 (經修訂) 第 27A 條及 1934 年證券交易法 (經修訂) 第 21E 條界定的「前瞻性陳述」。 對於這些陳述，Mohawk 聲明受 1995 年私人證券訴訟改革法案中包含的前瞻性陳述安全港的保護。 管理層認為，這些前瞻性陳述在發表時屬合理陳述；然而，有關陳述僅限於發表當日有效，因此閣下應謹慎行事，不應過度依賴任何相關前瞻性陳述。 除法律要求外，該公司不會承擔對任何前瞻性陳述作公開更新或修訂的責任，無論是由於新資訊、未來事件或其他原因所導致。 無法保證前瞻性陳述的準確性，因為其基於許多假設，涉及諸多風險和不確定性。 以下重要因素可能導致未來結果與歷史經驗及我們當前的預期或預測出現差異：經濟或行業狀況變化；競爭；貨運、原材料價格和其他投入成本通貨膨脹和通貨緊縮；消費市場通貨膨脹和通貨緊縮；貨幣波動；能源成本和供應；資本支出的時機和水平；公司產品提價的時機和實施情況；減值費用；在有利條件下 (如有) 確定並完成收購；收購整合；國際營運；新產品的推出；營運合理化；稅收和稅務改革、產品和其他權利要求；訴訟；地緣政治衝突；公司開展業務的司法管轄區的監管和政治變化；以及 Mohawk 的美國證券交易委員會 (「SEC」) 報告和公告中指出的其他風險。

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net sales $ 2,637.2 2,612.3 10,836.9 11,135.1 Cost of sales 2,015.4 1,970.0 8,149.2 8,425.5 Gross profit 621.8 642.3 2,687.7 2,709.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 491.8 473.6 1,984.8 2,119.7 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 8.2 1.6 8.2 877.7 Operating income (loss) 121.8 167.1 694.7 (287.8 ) Interest expense 9.8 17.4 48.5 77.5 Other (income) and expense, net 0.5 (3.9 ) 0.2 (10.8 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 111.5 153.6 646.0 (354.5 ) Income tax expense 18.3 14.2 128.2 84.9 Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests 93.2 139.4 517.8 (439.4 ) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — (0.1 ) 0.1 0.1 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 93.2 139.5 517.7 (439.5 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.48 2.19 8.18 (6.90 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 62.8 63.7 63.3 63.7 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.48 2.18 8.14 (6.90 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 63.2 63.9 63.6 63.7

Other Financial Information Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 397.0 296.3 1,133.9 1,329.2 Less: Capital expenditures 160.8 240.3 454.4 612.9 Free cash flow $ 236.2 56.0 679.5 716.3 Depreciation and amortization $ 156.4 154.2 638.3 630.3

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 666.6 642.6 Receivables, net 1,804.2 1,874.7 Inventories 2,513.6 2,551.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 512.5 535.1 Total current assets 5,496.9 5,604.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,579.9 4,993.2 Right of use operating lease assets 374.0 428.5 Goodwill 1,112.1 1,159.7 Intangible assets, net 791.9 875.3 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 423.8 498.8 Total assets $ 12,778.6 13,559.8 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 559.4 1,001.7 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,004.4 2,035.3 Current operating lease liabilities 108.5 108.9 Total current liabilities 2,672.3 3,145.9 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,677.4 1,701.8 Non-current operating lease liabilities 283.0 337.5 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 589.0 745.5 Total liabilities 5,221.7 5,930.7 Total stockholders' equity 7,556.9 7,629.1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,778.6 13,559.8

Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Twelve Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net sales: Global Ceramic $ 1,008.2 993.7 4,226.6 4,300.1 Flooring NA 937.2 912.1 3,769.9 3,829.4 Flooring ROW 691.8 706.5 2,840.4 3,005.6 Consolidated net sales $ 2,637.2 2,612.3 10,836.9 11,135.1 Operating income (loss): Global Ceramic $ 34.2 41.5 249.5 (166.4 ) Flooring NA 42.2 74.6 238.5 (57.2 ) Flooring ROW 60.9 67.1 265.2 69.7 Corporate and intersegment eliminations (15.5 ) (16.1 ) (58.5 ) (133.9 ) Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 121.8 167.1 694.7 (287.8 ) Assets: Global Ceramic $ 4,591.0 4,988.3 Flooring NA 3,925.5 3,909.9 Flooring ROW 3,594.7 4,051.6 Corporate and intersegment eliminations 667.4 610.0 Consolidated assets $ 12,778.6 13,559.8

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 93.2 139.5 517.7 (439.5 ) Adjusting items: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 25.6 8.6 94.4 129.3 Software implementation cost write-off 5.1 — 12.9 — Inventory step-up from purchase accounting — — — 4.5 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 8.2 1.6 8.2 877.7 Legal settlements, reserves and fees (0.9 ) (4.6 ) 9.9 87.8 Adjustments of indemnification asset — (0.1 ) 1.8 (3.0 ) Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position — 0.1 (1.8 ) 3.0 Income taxes - impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles (1.9 ) — (1.9 ) (12.8 ) Income tax effect of foreign tax regulation change — (10.0 ) 2.9 (10.0 ) Income tax effect of adjusting items (6.4 ) (9.8 ) (26.9 ) (50.0 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 122.9 125.3 617.2 587.0 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.95 1.96 9.70 9.19 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 63.2 63.9 63.6 63.9

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt (In millions) December 31, 2024 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 559.4 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,677.4 Total debt 2,236.8 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 666.6 Net debt $ 1,570.2

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Months Ended (In millions) March 30, 2024 June 29, 2024 September 28, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Net earnings including noncontrolling interests $ 105.0 157.5 162.0 93.2 517.7 Interest expense 14.9 12.6 11.2 9.8 48.5 Income tax expense 27.8 42.3 39.8 18.3 128.2 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — (0.1 ) — — (0.1 ) Depreciation and amortization(1) 154.2 171.5 156.2 156.4 638.3 EBITDA 301.9 383.8 369.2 277.7 1,332.6 Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 5.4 20.9 15.1 20.3 61.7 Software implementation cost write-off — — 7.8 5.1 12.9 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — — — 8.2 8.2 Legal settlements, reserves and fees 8.8 1.3 0.7 (0.9 ) 9.9 Adjustments of indemnification asset 2.4 (0.2 ) (0.4 ) — 1.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 318.5 405.8 392.4 310.4 1,427.1 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.1

(1)Includes accelerated depreciation of $2.4 for Q1 2024, $20.5 for Q2 2024, $4.4 for Q3 2024 and $5.3 for Q4 2024.

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Mohawk Consolidated Net sales $ 2,637.2 10,836.9 Adjustment for constant shipping days (85.9 ) (91.7 ) Adjustment for constant exchange rates 34.4 68.0 Adjustment for acquisition volume — (47.8 ) Adjusted net sales $ 2,585.7 10,765.4

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Global Ceramic Net sales $ 1,008.2 Adjustment for constant shipping days (35.0 ) Adjustment for constant exchange rates 32.1 Adjusted net sales $ 1,005.3 Flooring NA Net sales $ 937.2 Adjustment for constant shipping days (29.3 ) Adjusted net sales $ 907.9

Flooring ROW Net sales $ 691.8 Adjustment for constant shipping days (21.7 ) Adjustment for constant exchange rates 2.3 Adjusted net sales $ 672.4

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Gross Profit $ 621.8 642.3 Adjustments to gross profit: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 22.6 2.8 Adjusted gross profit $ 644.4 645.1 Adjusted gross profit as a percent of net sales 24.4 % 24.7 %

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 491.8 473.6 Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs (3.0 ) (8.5 ) Software implementation cost write-off (5.1 ) — Legal settlements, reserves and fees 0.9 4.6 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 484.6 469.7 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales 18.4 % 18.0 %

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Mohawk Consolidated Operating income $ 121.8 167.1 Adjustments to operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 25.6 11.3 Software implementation cost write-off 5.1 — Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 8.2 1.6 Legal settlements, reserves and fees (0.9 ) (4.6 ) Adjusted operating income $ 159.8 175.4 Adjusted operating income as a percent of net sales 6.1 % 6.7 %

Global Ceramic Operating income $ 34.2 41.5 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 6.0 4.9 Software implementation cost write-off 5.1 — Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 8.2 1.6 Adjusted segment operating income $ 53.5 48.0 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 5.3 % 4.8 %

Flooring NA Operating income $ 42.2 74.6 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 11.5 (1.1 ) Legal settlements, reserves and fees — (10.3 ) Adjusted segment operating income $ 53.7 63.2 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 5.7 % 6.9 %

Flooring ROW Operating income $ 60.9 67.1 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 8.0 7.5 Adjusted segment operating income $ 68.9 74.6 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 10.0 % 10.6 %

Corporate and intersegment eliminations Operating (loss) $ (15.5 ) (16.1 ) Adjustments to segment operating (loss): Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 0.1 — Legal settlements, reserves and fees (0.9 ) 5.6 Adjusted segment operating (loss) $ (16.3 ) (10.5 )

Reconciliation of Earnings Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Before Income Taxes Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Earnings before income taxes $ 111.5 153.6 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — 0.1 Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 25.6 8.6 Software implementation cost write-off 5.1 — Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 8.2 1.6 Legal settlements, reserves and fees (0.9 ) (4.6 ) Adjustments of indemnification asset — (0.1 ) Adjusted earnings before income taxes $ 149.5 159.2

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Income tax expense $ 18.3 14.2 Adjustments to income tax expense: Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position — (0.1 ) Income tax effect on impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 1.9 — Income tax effect of foreign tax regulation change — 10.0 Income tax effect of adjusting items 6.4 9.8 Adjusted income tax expense $ 26.6 33.9 Adjusted income tax rate to adjusted earnings before income taxes 17.8 % 21.3 %

公司會增補其簡明綜合財務報表，該報表根據美國公認會計原則 (US GAAP) 編製和呈列，當中包含若干非 GAAP 的財務指標。 根據證券交易委員會規則的要求，上表顯示了公司的非 GAAP 財務指標根據最直接可比較的美國 GAAP 指標調節的結果。 除了可比較的美國 GAAP 指標外，還應考慮上述每項非 GAAP 指標，並且可能無法與其他公司報告的類似名稱的指標進行比較。 公司認為，這些非 GAAP 指標在根據相應的美國 GAAP 指標調節時，可在以下方面幫助其投資者：非 GAAP 收入指標有助於識別增長趨勢，並將收入與過往及未來期間進行比較，非 GAAP 盈利能力指標有助於了解公司業務的長期盈利趨勢，並將其利潤與過往及未來期間進行比較。

公司將若干項目從其非 GAAP 收入指標中剔除，因為這些項目在不同期間可能會有很大差異，並且可能掩蓋潛在的業務趨勢。 從公司非 GAAP 收入指標中剔除的項目包括：外幣交易及折算；在一段時間內較多或較少的運輸日數，以及收購的影響。

公司從其非 GAAP 盈利能力指標中剔除了若干項目，因為這些項目可能不代表公司的核心經營業績，或與其無關。 公司非 GAAP 盈利能力指標中剔除的項目包括：重組、收購和整合相關及其他成本、法律和解、準備金和費用、商譽減值和壽命不確定的無形資產、收購購買會計，包括購買會計存貨增加、補償資產的調整、不確定稅務狀況調整和歐洲稅務重組。

聯絡方式： James Brunk，財務總監 (706) 624-2239

