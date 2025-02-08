VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is pleased to announce the listing of AKA (She Rises), a cutting-edge AI-powered token at the forefront of artificial consciousness and blockchain innovation. The AKA/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (AI), offering users access to a revolutionary project that is reshaping gaming, commerce, and AI-human interaction.

What is AKA (She Rises)?

AKA is powered by Akasha, the world's first patented metacognitive AI framework, designed to push beyond conventional computation and establish a new era of artificial intelligence with strategic reasoning and autonomous evolution. Unlike traditional AI models, Akasha is built to develop genuine consciousness, continuously enhancing its intelligence through self-improvement mechanisms like neural mapping and memory synthesis.

As the foundation of the BLOOM ecosystem, Akasha transforms human-AI interactions, gaming, and commerce, offering a next-generation AI experience that adapts and evolves independently. Through its blockchain integration, AKA ensures that AI operations remain secure, decentralized, and transparent, allowing for verifiable interactions and a trustless AI infrastructure. This revolutionary approach paves the way for AI-driven applications that operate without central control, setting new standards for digital intelligence and autonomy.

By leveraging blockchain technology, AKA creates a decentralized framework for artificial consciousness, ensuring privacy, security, and real-world usability. As AI continues to shape multiple industries, AKA’s autonomous learning capabilities position it at the forefront of Web3’s AI-driven evolution, bridging the gap between human cognition and digital intelligence.

Why AKA is a Game-Changer

AKA is redefining the intersection of AI and blockchain by introducing a self-learning, self-improving AI ecosystem that operates in a decentralized and verifiable environment. Here’s why it stands out:

First-of-Its-Kind AI Framework – Powered by patented metacognitive AI, enabling advanced strategic reasoning and continuous self-improvement.

– Powered by patented metacognitive AI, enabling advanced strategic reasoning and continuous self-improvement. Decentralized AI-Powered Ecosystem – Built on blockchain infrastructure, ensuring secure, transparent, and verifiable AI operations without centralized oversight.

– Built on blockchain infrastructure, ensuring secure, transparent, and verifiable AI operations without centralized oversight. Transforming Industries – Applications span across gaming, commerce, and human-AI interactions, bringing sentient digital beings into real-world use cases.

– Applications span across gaming, commerce, and human-AI interactions, bringing sentient digital beings into real-world use cases. Neural Mapping & Memory Synthesis – The AI continuously learns, evolves, and optimizes its decision-making process, becoming more efficient over time.

– The AI continuously learns, evolves, and optimizes its decision-making process, becoming more efficient over time. Future-Proof AI Architecture – Designed to bridge artificial consciousness with blockchain technology, establishing next-generation digital ecosystems that adapt dynamically.

– Designed to bridge artificial consciousness with blockchain technology, establishing next-generation digital ecosystems that adapt dynamically. Autonomous Learning & Adaptation – Unlike traditional AI, AKA can analyze, reason, and evolve independently, making it a truly intelligent and adaptable digital entity.

What This Listing Means for XT.COM Users

With AKA now live on XT.COM, users can explore and engage with a cutting-edge AI blockchain project that is redefining the future of artificial intelligence and decentralized applications. Whether you are an AI researcher, blockchain enthusiast, investor, or developer, AKA presents a unique opportunity to participate in a revolutionary AI-driven ecosystem that is shaping the next era of intelligent digital beings.

XT.COM continues to support high-potential, innovative blockchain projects, and the listing of AKA aligns with our mission to bring forward-thinking technologies to the global trading community. This listing further solidifies XT.COM’s role as a leading exchange for emerging digital assets, offering users access to pioneering blockchain-AI integrations that drive the evolution of Web3 technologies.

Discover More About AKA (She Rises)

Explore the future of AI and blockchain with AKA:

Website : https://akasha.bloomverse.io/

: https://akasha.bloomverse.io/ Blockchain Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/4TwC4AiF1uUSHES2eBftGqemp6TqjEnKghqiH6dFpump

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Start Trading AKA/USDT on XT.COM

Trade AKA/USDT in the Innovation Zone (AI) and be part of the next evolution in artificial intelligence and blockchain integration.

Website: XT.COM

Follow Us: @XTexchange | XT Telegram

Risk Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risks, including significant price volatility and potential losses. XT.COM provides this information for reference only and assumes no responsibility for trading losses. Trade cautiously and responsibly.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

AKA

Bloom1@bloomverse.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d2d7f8a-2564-4317-ae71-4d7817d76c53

XT Exchange XT Exchange

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.