February 7, 2025 Villanueva: Strengthening DSWD's Capacity Key to an Effective Disaster Response Strategy Ensuring swift and efficient disaster response is crucial in a country prone to natural calamities. Senator Joel Villanueva reaffirmed this commitment by leading the turnover of 15 mobile kitchens, 2 mobile water tankers, and 2 mobile water treatment units to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in a ceremony at the DSWD National Resource Operations Center (NROC) in Pasay City on Friday, February 7, 2024. The event was attended by key officials, including DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, highlighting the collaborative effort to enhance the government's disaster response capabilities. The initiative is part of Villanueva's advocacy to further improve the capacity of the DSWD in providing essential relief services during calamities and emergencies. The newly deployed mobile kitchens are designed to serve hot meals to at least 500 individuals per meal, ensuring that displaced families inside and outside evacuation centers receive nourishment from pre-emptive evacuation to post-disaster recovery. "These mobile kitchens and water tankers are crucial in ensuring that disaster-stricken communities receive immediate assistance," Villanueva said. "Our goal is to help the DSWD reach more families in need and provide them with hot meals and clean water, which are fundamental during crises," he added. The mobile water tankers and treatment units will play a vital role in providing safe and potable water to disaster-affected areas, preventing waterborne diseases and ensuring public health and sanitation. Through Villanueva's initiative, the DSWD was able to receive 16 Mobile Command Center Vehicles, 12 Delivery Trucks and 13 Forklifts last year. Secretary Gatchalian expressed gratitude to Senator Villanueva for the continued support, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in strengthening disaster response mechanisms. "With these additional resources, the DSWD can further enhance its relief efforts and reach communities faster and more efficiently," Secretary Gatchalian said. The turnover of these assets reinforces the government's commitment to proactive disaster preparedness and response, ensuring that affected families receive the support they need in times of crisis.

