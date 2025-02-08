Honcho Simplifies Trademark Registration to Future-Proof Small Businesses





SYDNEY, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honcho , a leading provider of business services in Australia, is making trademark registration more accessible for small businesses. The company has developed a program streamlining the process, helping business owners protect their brand identities and ensure long-term success.

A registered trademark grants businesses exclusive rights to their name, logo, or tagline, preventing unauthorised use and safeguarding their reputation. Without trademark protection, businesses risk brand dilution, imitation, and legal disputes that can impact customer trust and business growth.

Miralda Ishkhanian, Chief Operating Officer of Honcho, explains the importance of trademark registration: “A registered trademark is more than legal protection — it is an essential investment in a business’s future. It signals professionalism and trustworthiness to customers while ensuring that brand identity remains secure.”

Simplifying the Trademark Process

Trademark registration can be complex and time-consuming, but Honcho has developed a user-friendly process designed for busy business owners. The process begins with a free trademark search, allowing business owners to check the availability of their desired trademark through a simple online form.

For those who need additional support, Honcho provides personalised guidance from trademark specialists. The company’s registration team handles the entire legal and administrative process, from filing applications to providing regular updates. This allows business owners to focus on their operations while ensuring their brand is professionally protected.

Honcho has registered nearly 5,000 trademarks for Australian businesses since introducing its trademark services. The company’s approach removes barriers that often prevent small businesses from securing their intellectual property.

Affordable and Transparent Pricing

Honcho’s trademark registration services are designed to be cost-effective. Businesses can register a trademark for $799, which includes a 10-year registration, government statutory fees, GST, and bonus services. For businesses that need additional protection across multiple product or service categories, Honcho offers a discounted rate of $599 per extra class.

By making trademark registration a tax-deductible expense, Honcho ensures that small businesses can access professional protection without significant financial strain.

Future-Proofing Small Businesses

A registered trademark is an asset that grows in value as a business expands. It provides protection across borders, strengthens customer trust, and makes companies more attractive to investors.

“As businesses grow, their trademarks become increasingly valuable,” says Ishkhanian. “Honcho’s goal is to help businesses secure their brand identity today so they can focus on long-term success.”

About Honcho

Since its inception in 2008, Honcho has helped over 800,000 Australians start, grow, and manage their businesses. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including business registration, strategy development, financial planning, and trademark protection. By simplifying complex legal and administrative processes, Honcho enables business owners to focus on what they do best - running their businesses.

