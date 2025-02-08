Submit Release
News Search

There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,948 in the last 365 days.

AHA advises hospitals, health systems be alert for targeted scam calls

The AHA is advising hospitals and health systems to be alert for potential scam calls where actors are impersonating Drug Enforcement Agency agents. An AHA member recently contacted the association to report pharmacists in their region have and continue to receive targeted calls from individuals impersonating DEA agents or other government officials. 
 
The imposters allege that the pharmacist committed violations of policies or laws and are subject to license revocation or arrest. The callers typically demand that the pharmacist pay a fine by wire transfer to avoid further enforcement action. They often have detailed public and private information about the pharmacist and provide fictitious names and DEA badge numbers or names of well-known senior DEA officials. 
 
In a press release Oct. 24, 2024, the DEA stressed that they do not contact pharmacists by phone to demand money or levy fines. Such notifications will be made in person or via an official letter, the agency said. The DEA also advised anyone receiving such calls to notify the FBI at www.ic3.gov
 
“The AHA is passing this information to the field as a reminder that this scam is still occurring,” said John Riggi, AHA’s national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “We are also sharing this threat information across the health care field to assist our pharmacy partners in protecting themselves. Sharing and amplifying threat information across the health care field, whether it is related to cyber, fraud or physical threats, is crucial to protecting the entire health care field and our ability to deliver care for patients. To defend one is to defend all.” 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA advises hospitals, health systems be alert for targeted scam calls

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more