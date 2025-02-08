DOH CLOSES PARADISE SUPERMART FOR MULTIPLE FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS

Posted on Feb 7, 2025 in Newsroom

KAHULUI — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately closed Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering during a routine inspection conducted Feb. 5, 2025, citing multiple critical food safety violations. The establishment is operated by Paradise Asian Foods Inc., and is located at 207 East Wakea Ave. in Kahului.

Multiple repeated food safety violations were observed during the inspection, including:

a lack of managerial control and oversight of procedures to ensure safe food;

improper hand-washing procedures;

multiple refrigeration units not holding proper temperatures;

foods not being held at proper hot holding temperature;

mold on food;

lack of equipment sanitization and cleaning;

grease and food debris build-up on floors and equipment surfaces; and,

presence of cockroaches and flies in kitchen where food is prepared and stored.

The same violations were observed and the establishment was shut down on Nov. 21, 2023, for posing an imminent health hazard. The establishment has demonstrated an inability to maintain proper food safety standards and will remain closed until DOH determines it has corrected all food safety deficiencies.

The establishment must meet the following requirements prior to DOH scheduling a follow-up inspection:

Contact a professional pest control company and establish a pest treatment and monitoring plan to fully eradicate the active cockroach population;

Remove all grease and debris from all surfaces in the kitchen;

Repair refrigeration units to ensure they maintain foods at 41°F or less;

The person in charge obtains food handler’s certification; and,

Prepare procedures to monitor and maintain hot and cold holding temperatures and cooling procedures, cleaning routines and pest control.

The establishment is required to provide an update and timeline for completion of the listed requirements by Feb. 10, 2025.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/. For more information about current establishment inspections, click here.



