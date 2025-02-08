CTO, Springboard Caribbean Invite Regional Leaders to Participate in Virtual Professional Development Program

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of the previous two editions of the Professional Leadership Skills Program, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is offering another opportunity for regional senior managers, supervisors and executives to enhance their leadership skills in 2025.The Professional Leadership Skills Program, presented in partnership with Springboard Caribbean — a leading provider of internationally accredited training, development and compliance services for businesses across the Caribbean — will consist of three virtual workshops.Participants will explore methods of driving business performance through savvy leadership; strategic tools for achieving business goals as a leader; and the importance of developing a caring customer service culture through employee empowerment. Program facilitators include Ann Maria Quail, Managing Director of Springboard Caribbean, and John Quail, Director of Operations at Springboard Caribbean.“Strong leadership is essential to organizational success. We offer this program to empower our members and all tourism stakeholders with the knowledge, tools and techniques needed to enhance their leadership abilities, build cohesive teams, and drive performance excellence. By strengthening leadership within our organizations, we can create more motivated, high-performing teams that achieve strategic goals and elevate industry standards,” said Sharon Banfield-Bovell, CTO’s Director of Resource Mobilization and Development.The program’s virtual workshops take place over five days as follows:Workshop 1: Feb. 13 and 14, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. ASTWorkshop 2: Feb. 27 and 28, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. ASTWorkshop 3: March 12, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. ASTAttendance at all five workshops is mandatory to earn the program completion certification and six (6) Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points from the Institute of Hospitality.Participants must also complete all related coursework to qualify for certification. A registration fee of US$300 applies, and the program is limited to 25 participants, accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.“Through these three engaging, informative sessions, Caribbean hospitality and tourism leaders will learn invaluable tactics necessary for motivating, aligning and shaping their teams in a way that fuels growth and positive change not only within their individual organizations but throughout the region as a whole,” Ann Maria Quail added. “Past participants have noted that the information provided through the program has strengthened their ability to manage and lead within their departments. Our continual partnership with the Caribbean Tourism Organization in hosting these leadership events is further proof of their effectiveness.”To learn more and register, visit: https://www.onecaribbean.org/events-calendar/professional-leadership-skills-2025 About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.The CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.