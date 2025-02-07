Recipients for latest round of Anti-Racism Grants and Microgrants

CANADA, February 7 - Fifteen community organizations will receive a total of $375,000 in provincial funding for projects that promote cultural diversity, inclusion and efforts that help address racism.

The recipients were announced today at a networking event that brought together past and present grant recipients. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the impact of the grants on the community, receive a recap of the grant writing workshop and discuss their projects and future initiatives.

“We are glad to see interest from the community in the Anti-Racism Grants and Microgrants. We hope the networking event provides an opportunity for everyone to discuss needs and reflect on ways organizations can engage in anti-racist work,” said Nancy Peters-Doyle, co-chair of PEI’s Anti-Racism Table. “The Table is looking forward to working collaboratively towards a safer PEI for racialized and Indigenous peoples.”

Since launching in 2022, these grants have supported 78 projects, with a total investment of more than $713,500 to promote equity across the province.

“Our government recognized the need to increase funding, as demand for these grants continues to grow,” said Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island. “It is inspiring to see our communities coming together to take action against hate, inequity, and racism. These community-led projects make a real difference in our province and provide Islanders with the opportunity to learn more about our rich diversity.”

The Anti-Racism Grants and Anti-Racism Microgrants assist with projects that benefit racialized and Indigenous communities and strengthen the link between racial equality and community cohesion in the province.

Applications were reviewed and administered by the Anti-Racism Office.

Anti-Racism Grants Recipients

Actions Femmes Î.-P.-É. - $31,700

Multicultural Mentorship Program

The Multicultural Mentorship Program is part of a proactive approach to strengthen social inclusion, combat stereotypes, and promote better cohesion within the Francophone community of Prince Edward Island. This project, driven by a commitment to diversity and integration, aims to provide a space for meaningful and enriching human exchanges between newly arrived women and those who have been living on the Island for several years.

BIPOC Business & Professional Network - $35,067

Mosaic BIPOC Business Expo 2025

Mosaic BIPOC Business Expo 2025 is a landmark event, marking the second collaboration between BIPOC Business & Professionals Network (BIPOC BPN), PEI Business Women's Association (PEIBWA), and the Greater Summerside Chamber of Commerce (GSCC). This expo is a unique opportunity to celebrate and support the vibrant and diverse BIPOC business community.

BIPOC USHR - $67,928

PEI BIPOC Families and Education Anti-Racism Project

The PEI BIPOC Families and Education Anti-Racism Project is designed to address systemic racism within Prince Edward Island schools. Through advocacy workshops for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) families and the development of a Localized BIPOC Educational Resource Directory, the project will support families in navigating systemic barriers while providing tools and learning materials that centre BIPOC experiences. Simultaneously, the project will provide pre-recorded anti-racism training for educators, ensuring they have the tools needed to actively practice antiracism in their classrooms.

Black Cultural Society of PEI - $28,147

Returning to the Bog: Reacquainting Islanders with PEI's Black History

The project goal for the Black Cutlural Society of Prince Edward Island (BCS), in partnership with the program delivery organization, PEI Museum & Heritage Foundation (MHF), is to provide Islanders and yearly visitors with an opportunity to learn about the history of PEI’s Black Islander community, specifically The Bog. This neighbourhood was located directly across the street from Beaconsfield Historic House (HQ for the MHF) but it has faded from historical record and public memory, a significant issue, until recently. It is critical to resurrect the history of The Bog immediately, as each passing year reduces available sources and increases the distance between the present day and that once thriving community.

Native Council of PEI - $90,000

Unity in Action: Indigenous Youth Rising Against Racism

Unity in Action: Indigenous Youth Rising Against Racism' is an empowering project designed to engage Indigenous youth in promoting education, awareness, and action against racism through culturally grounded activities. This initiative prioritizes the use of traditional knowledge, art, and storytelling to confront stereotypes, highlight systemic inequities, and celebrate Indigenous heritage.

PEI Family Violence Prevention Services - $29,750

Impact of Violence on Children – Resource & Cultural Lens

PEI has seen a large increase in cultural diversity, bringing more individuals who may not speak English as a first language or have sufficient fluency for complex subject matter. The Impact of Violence on Children guide would be a helpful resource to have translated into additional languages. The firm would also provide a report on the cultural relevance and notable differences impacting parents from diverse cultural groups.

River Clyde Arts - $46,909

River Clyde Arts Bridging Communities initiative

To expand and stabilize this pilot project from 2025 through 2027, with the goal of making our annual season programming

in rural PEI more inclusive and accessible to newcomers and underserved groups.

The Island Fringe Festival - $13,000

Fringe for All: Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Anti-Racism at the Island Fringe Festival

This project, "Fringe for All: Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Anti-Racism at the Island Fringe Festival" aims to address systemic racism and foster diversity and inclusion within the festival and its broader community. While the festival is committed to providing welcoming and inclusive spaces, there is a recognized need to develop more comprehensive policies and practices that explicitly address racism and discrimination. Additionally, volunteers and staff require ongoing support and education to create an environment that is truly equitable and culturally informed.

Anti-Racism Microgrants Recipients

BIPOC Business & Professional Network - $5,000

Empowering Growth: Exploring Opportunities, Legal Structures, and Networking for Success

The project will consist of four in-person information and networking sessions, held once per quarter, where participants will explore career opportunities, share information, and gain insights on how to start, build, and sustain professional services businesses. Economic integration helps with retention, and by extension, social integration and community-building.

Colonel Gray High School - $2,500

Diversity Appreciation Club

This project has several goals rooted in promoting inclusivity, building cross-cultural understanding, and actively combating racism in our school.

College of Registered Nurses & Midwives - $5,000

Indigenous Cultural Safety, Cultural Humility and Anti-Racism Project

The purpose of this project is to promote the well-being and health of Indigenous people in PEI by reducing barriers to inclusion and addressing systemic racism in the healthcare system. CRNMPEI's goals for this project is to: grow a relationship with the Indigenous population, develop an Indigenous Cultural Safety, Cultural Humility and Anti-Racism Practice Standard that is specific to PEI, and ensure registrants of CRNMPEI provide culturally safe car.

Coopérative de développement culturel et patrimonial de Mont-Carmel - $5,000

Célébrons nos différences ensembles!

This project will enable 4 racialized and/or Indigenous artists and/or groups to be included in the programming of the annual performance series taking place July 6 to August 31, 2025.

Hindu Society of PEI - $5,000

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: A Global Family Against Racism

This project is focused on Cultural Misunderstanding: Overcoming cultural ignorance and misunderstandings, especially in multicultural societies. Raising awareness about diverse cultures, traditions, and practices, particularly those rooted in Hinduism, to foster greater empathy and respect.

Also, Barriers to Social Integration: Exploring the social, economic, and psychological barriers that divide different racial groups. Providing platforms for people from diverse backgrounds to interact and build mutual understanding.

PEI Pharmacists Association - $5,000

Addressing Systemic Racism in Healthcare: The Pharmacy Perspective

The PEI Pharmacists Association is committed to bringing educational opportunities to our members to optimize pharmacy practice to the benefit of all Islanders. The project will support the development and presentation of an educational session related to systemic racism in healthcare and how to recognize it.

Kids West - $5,000

Diversity Evening

Another multi-cultural evening is planned, building on the theme from last year's application, which included the popular saying, “We are not born racist, but are taught to become racist by societal institutions and family belief systems.” The goal is to continue efforts toward deconstructing this learned behavior.