Rutland Barracks / DUI No. 2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25B4000791
TROOPER: Trooper Steven Schutt
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/07/2025 at 0857 hours
LOCATION: West Rutland School, West Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: DUI 2
ACCUSED: Dennis McLaughlin
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At about 8:57 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to the West Rutland School, 713 Main St., in the Town of West Rutland, to assist the Rutland County Sheriff's Department's school resource officer. Troopers were directed to a staff member who was thought by co-workers to have driven to school and arrived at work while impaired by alcohol. The staff member was identified as Dennis McLaughlin, 53, of Rutland Town. Troopers observed indicators of alcohol impairment and subsequently took McLaughlin into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence when he traveled to school shortly before. McLaughlin was transported to the state police barracks in Rutland for processing and released on a citation to appear at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.
No further information is available at this time. Questions about McLaughlin's employment status should be directed to school administrators.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Rutland.
COURT DATE/TIME: Feb. 24, 2025, at 10 a.m.
