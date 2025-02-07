21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Lay circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





7 February 2025





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Virginia W. Lay to the position of appellate court judge.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Application forms are linked below.









Applications, including Page 1 Confidential Information, will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2025, via e-mail only to 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov . Any applicant who pursued the prior McLaughlin circuit vacancy or McNelley associate circuit vacancy does not need to submit a full application but instead may forward a letter of interest, while documenting any applicable changes since submitting their last application. Letters should be e mailed to 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov , and the e-mail’s subject line should reference the position (Lay circuit vacancy) for which the applicant is applying.





The commission expects to conduct interviews March 12 and 13, 2025, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 389, Clayton, Missouri. Any interviews will be open to the public. Following the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees, but it is possible the commission may delay meeting until sometime later to nominate the panel of candidates submitted to the governor for further consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Chris Baechle; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.





Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the deadline closes.





Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



