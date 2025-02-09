Sweet Briar College Hosts National Engineers Week Banquet Featuring NASA's Europa Clipper Project Manager

An artist’s concept of NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft. NASA/JPL-Caltech The Margaret Jones Wyllie ’45 Engineering Program This year’s keynote speaker is Jordan P. Evans, aerospace engineer and project manager for the Europa Clipper mission, the largest planetary spacecraft in NASA’s history

Sweet Briar College celebrates engineering excellence with NASA's Jordan P. Evans, highlighting innovation, leadership, and hands-on STEM opportunities.

AMHERST, VA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In collaboration with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, Sweet Briar College is proud to announce the annual National Engineers Week Banquet , scheduled for Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the Upchurch Field House on the Sweet Briar campus. This esteemed event gathers engineers, students, educators, and community members from Lynchburg and the Shenandoah Valley to celebrate regional engineering achievements and foster professional networking.As one of just two all-women ABET-accredited engineering programs , Sweet Briar College is uniquely positioned to inspire and empower the next generation of female engineers. The program emphasizes hands-on learning, leadership development, and real-world problem-solving, preparing graduates to thrive in traditionally male-dominated fields. Sweet Briar’s commitment to innovation and excellence in STEM education is reflected in its dynamic curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, and supportive learning environment designed to foster bold, confident leaders in engineering.Keynote Speaker: Jordan P. EvansThis year's banquet features Jordan P. Evans, an accomplished aerospace engineer and project manager for NASA's Europa Clipper mission —the largest planetary spacecraft in NASA's history. Launched on October 14, 2024, the Europa Clipper is designed to conduct a detailed survey of Jupiter's moon, Europa. Mr. Evans will share insights into the engineering challenges of exploring Europa and discuss efforts to answer the profound question: "Are we alone?"Attendees will have the unique opportunity to journey beyond Earth without leaving their seats as Mr. Evans dives into the fascinating world of space exploration. From navigating the harsh conditions of deep space to designing technology capable of withstanding Europa’s icy environment, his presentation will highlight the incredible feats of engineering that make interplanetary missions possible. It’s not every day you get to hear firsthand how engineers are helping humanity reach for the stars—and maybe even discover life beyond our planet!Event DetailsDate: Thursday, February 20, 2025Location: Upchurch Field House, Sweet Briar CollegeScheduleHors d’Oeuvres and Cash Bar: 6:00 – 6:45 p.m.Dinner and Program: 6:45 – 8:30 p.m.Ticket InformationGeneral Admission: $65College Students with ID: $35High School Students with ID: $25Reserved Tables (seating for eight): $600Reserved tables receive priority placement near the stage, custom table signage, and recognition on sponsor boards. The event is complimentary for current Sweet Briar students, faculty, and staff with valid IDs; however, advanced registration is required.RegistrationAdvanced registration is mandatory, and early ticket purchase is recommended due to anticipated high demand. Registration will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2025. Payments must be received before the event, as tickets will not be available at the door.Exhibit Your Engineering ProjectsDuring the banquet, local industry, government, and academic institutions are invited to showcase their engineering achievements from the past 12-18 months. To participate, please submit your organization's project by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2025.Join us for an evening celebrating engineering excellence and innovation in our region.For questions or further details regarding the event, please contact Erin Geiersbach Email: egeiersbach@sbc.edu Phone: (434) 381-6357For information regarding Sweet Briar College's Margaret Jones Wyllie ’45 Engineering Program, please contact Admissions at admissions@sbc.edu or call 434-381-6142 or visit https://www.sbc.edu/academics/engineering/about-the-program/

Europa Clipper: Exploring Jupiter's Ocean Moon

