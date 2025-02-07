2025 Free Fishing Days

Governor Kathy Hochul announced today the six designated Free Fishing Days in New York State, encouraging New Yorkers to get offline and get outside to enjoy these affordable outdoor recreation opportunities statewide. Free Fishing Days will take place on: Feb. 15-16 (Presidents’ Day Weekend), June 28-29, Sept. 27 (National Hunting and Fishing Day), and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day). During these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for freshwater fishing on New York’s waters.

“Free Fishing Days in New York’s waters are a great, affordable way for residents and visitors to explore new places and provide an opportunity for anyone looking to get outside and enjoy nature,” Governor Hochul said. “Whether casting a line in freshwater lakes, ponds, streams, or rivers, New York offers some of the best fishing opportunities in the nation and allows for memorable fishing experiences that increase tourism and benefit the economy.”

To help make fishing more affordable and help inspire the next generation of anglers, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has partnered with libraries across the state to provide a free fishing rod lending program. In addition to borrowing a book, library patrons can sign out a fishing rod. This program offers an opportunity for people to try fishing before purchasing their own gear. For more information and a list of participating libraries, visit the DEC’s website.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Free Fishing Days offer a perfect opportunity to try fishing for the first time, introduce someone new to the sport, or reconnect with one of the most popular outdoor activities. The benefits associated with fishing extend beyond catching fish. Being near water has a positive impact on mental health and wellness and I encourage all New Yorkers to get outside this year and take advantage of New York’s Free Fishing Days.”

The Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give people who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport of freshwater fishing at no cost, to introduce people to a new hobby, and to encourage people to support conservation by purchasing a New York State fishing license. Free fishing day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

The DEC offers a host of resources for those interested in getting started in fishing. The I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod, to identifying catch, and understanding fishing regulations. There’s also a video series on the DEC’s YouTube channel that complements the Beginners’ Guide. The DEC's Places to Fish webpages are a reliable source of information when planning your next fishing trip. The DEC's official app, HuntFishNY, features “The Tackle Box,” which provides fishing regulations, boating access sites, and stocking information within a map-based interface, all from the convenience of a smartphone.

Free Fishing Days offer New Yorkers a great opportunity to “Get Offline, Get Outside,” an initiative launched by Governor Hochul to promote physical and mental health by encouraging kids and families to put down their screens, take a break from social media, enjoy recreation and the outdoors, and put their mental and physical health first.

In addition to Free Fishing Days, there are also “learn to fish” opportunities available through DEC-approved free fishing clinics at multiple locations. For a list of what’s currently scheduled visit the DEC website.

Anglers looking to ice fish this winter are reminded to do so safely. Before leaving shore, anglers are advised to check the thickness of ice. Four inches of solid, clear ice is usually safe for anglers accessing ice on foot. However, ice thickness can vary between waterbodies and even within the same waterbody, increasing the need to ensure thickness. Additional information, including a list of waters open to ice fishing, can be found on the DEC ice fishing webpage, and also through the Tackle Box feature in The HuntFishNY app.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) provides advice to anglers about what fish are safe to eat and how often. Visit DOH’s website to search by waterbody location.

Outside of free fishing days, anglers over the age of 16 must have a valid fishing license. For more information on purchasing a license visit the DEC website.