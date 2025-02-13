Ralph J. Steinhauer Elementary School Showcased New SmartLab

Principal Chris Edwards engages students in a lesson on robotics, inspiring curiosity and hands-on learning through interactive STEM concepts Two students proudly show off their SmartLab shirts, giving a thumbs-up to the innovative learning experiences at Steinhauer Elementary. Students collaborate in the SmartLab, using creative thinking and problem-solving skills to construct unique structures with magnetic building tools.

Inspiring Future Innovators at Open House Event

It's been amazing to see what our students have come up with, tapping into their imagination and creativity.” — Chris Edwards, Principal

MAPLE SHADE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ralph J. Steinhauer Elementary School hosted a highly anticipated Open House on Thursday, January 23rd, where students, parents, and the community had the opportunity to experience the school's new state-of-the-art SmartLab®. This innovative STEM learning space is designed to spark curiosity, foster creativity, and prepare students for the future through hands-on exploration in technology, engineering, and digital media.

“This year, it's been extremely exciting offering an afterschool STEM Club, as we've collaborated with SmartLab to outfit us with a new state-of-the-art STEM lab,” said Chris Edwards, Principal of Steinhauer Elementary School. “Every Thursday, for 10-week sessions, 20 students get a chance to collaborate, learning about all the different equipment we have to offer. It's been amazing to see what our students have come up with, tapping into their imagination and creativity. We're looking forward to the continued growth of the program!”



𝐀 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬-𝐎𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠

At Steinhauer Elementary’s SmartLab, students are actively engaged in STEM-based learning activities that encourage critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation. Attendees of the Open House explored interactive stations where students showcased their work in robotics, coding, engineering, 3D printing, and more.

SmartLab facilitators Alex Newman and Abby Meloche shared their excitement about the impact the lab has had on students.

“The SmartLab has provided a space for students of all educational backgrounds and abilities to come together and collaborate in a way they don’t typically get to in their daily classrooms. Seeing the kids work together and show so much creativity and innovation has been amazing. It has been great as facilitators to teach them in a way that is so student-led and explorative.” said Alex Newman.

Newman and Meloche agreed, “The addition of the SmartLab has given students the opportunity to work with peers from all different backgrounds, over a shared interest in STEM. It provides a safe space to explore their interests, try out new things, and build confidence in their abilities. The potential for the lab moving forward is to give even more students the opportunity to engage with STEM—whether they are already passionate about it or simply looking to try something new. We hope to foster a love of exploration and discovery that will inspire future careers and lifelong learning.”

Steinhauer Elementary's open house highlighted how SmartLab empowers students with essential STEM skills that align with high-demand careers in technology, healthcare, and engineering. With over 500 hands-on projects, students are developing real-world problem-solving abilities that will serve them well in the future.

𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬

The enthusiasm for SmartLab was evident in the voices of Steinhauer students:

Nathan W.: “If you join the STEM Club, it's going to be very fun and you learn about a lot of different stuff.”

Avery J.: “It's pretty fun to try out new technology. You're free to make what you want and inspire someone else.”

Austin G.: “It's fun being able to lead and show everyone how things work.”

Declan H.: “I got to lead the class in technology; [this includes] grownups and kids. [during the open house]”

SmartLab helps Steinhauer Elementary ensure that students gain the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. The Open House provided an opportunity for families and the community to witness this transformative educational experience firsthand.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐥𝐩𝐡 𝐉. 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥

Ralph J. Steinhauer Elementary School, part of Maple Shade School District, serves students in grades 5 and 6, fostering a collaborative and innovative learning environment. The school is committed to providing engaging, hands-on educational experiences that prepare students for success in an ever-changing world. To learn more about Steinhauer Elementary, visit their Website.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐋𝐚𝐛

SmartLab delivers turnkey, career-centered K-12 STEM programs that equip today’s students for tomorrow’s challenges. Each hands-on learning environment integrates STEM applications across industry pathways, creating real career connections. SmartLab programs include dedicated or flexible learning environments along with standards-aligned curriculum, professional development, and ongoing support.

To learn more, visit SmartLab's website.

