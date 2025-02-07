Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,691 in the last 365 days.

Parks! America, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Management to host conference call on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended December 29, 2024. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Company's website animalsafari.com/investor-relations, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2025 Segment Financial Results

The Company manages its operations on an individual location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company’s reportable segments is summarized in the tables below.

    For the three months ended  
    December 29, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Total revenues:                
Georgia   $ 1,110,718     $ 1,240,010  
Missouri     289,761       241,721  
Texas     369,979       415,894  
Consolidated   $ 1,770,458     $ 1,897,625  
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes:                
Georgia   $ 333,946     $ 365,842  
Missouri     (49,228 )     (106,768 )
Texas     (51,999 )     (36,025 )
Segment income     232,719       223,049  
Corporate expenses     270,352       317,686  
Depreciation and amortization     208,548       223,203  
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net     (52 )     14,417  
Contested proxy and related matters, net     (567,157 )     126,640  
Other (income), net     (13,382 )     (35,887 )
Interest expense     57,469       51,445  
Consolidated   $ 276,941     $ (474,455 )
                 
    For the three months ended  
      December 29, 2024       December 31, 2023  
Depreciation and amortization:                
Georgia   $ 89,416     $ 91,389  
Missouri     53,778       56,400  
Texas     64,940       75,000  
Corporate     414       414  
Consolidated   $ 208,548     $ 223,203  
                 
Capital expenditures                
Georgia   $ 495,776     $ 90,677  
Missouri     7,900       14,774  
Texas     97,800       124,715  
Consolidated   $ 601,476     $ 230,166  
                 
    As of  
      December 29, 2024       September 29, 2024  
Total assets:                
Georgia   $ 7,574,529     $ 7,520,918  
Missouri     3,032,986       3,399,324  
Texas     7,818,685       7,812,661  
Corporate     274,338       461,168  
Consolidated   $ 18,700,538     $ 19,194,071  
                 
Total cash & short-term investments:                
Georgia   $ 1,512,002     $ 1,800,623  
Missouri     557,188       870,918  
Texas     539,323       570,122  
Corporate     52,689       82,705  
Consolidated   $ 2,661,202     $ 3,324,368  
                 
Asset less cash & short-term investments:                
Georgia   $ 6,062,527     $ 5,720,295  
Missouri     2,475,798       2,528,406  
Texas     7,279,362       7,242,539  
Corporate     221,649       378,463  
Consolidated   $ 16,039,336     $ 15,869,703  


Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results of the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on February 10, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations.

All participants on the conference call will have the opportunity to ask a question. You may also email your question to ralph@parksamerica.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2024, is available on the Company’s website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
Ralph Molina
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
(706) 940-2209

 

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Parks! America, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more