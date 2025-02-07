Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,946 in the last 365 days.

Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share on its outstanding common stock.

The action was taken on February 7, 2025, by unanimous consent of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share is payable on March 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more