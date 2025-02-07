Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced the granting of inducement awards of Restricted Stock Units representing a total of 15,750 shares of the Company’s common stock (RSUs) to two new non-executive employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), these awards were approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as material inducements to their respective employment with the Company.

Each of the RSU grants vests ratably in equal installments on the first, second, and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to the recipient’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms of the Neuronetics 2020 Inducement Plan.

About Neuronetics and Greenbrook

Neuronetics, Inc. (“Neuronetics”) believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by offering exceptional treatments that produce extraordinary results. Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar system and associated treatment sessions to customers, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (“Greenbrook”) operates treatment centers across the United States, offering both NeuroStar Advanced Therapy (transcranial magnetic stimulation or “TMS”) and Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and other mental health disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults with more than 6.9 million treatments delivered and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Spravato® is offered to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression and depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with suicidal thoughts or actions. Greenbrook has provided more than 1.68 million treatments to over 51,000 patients struggling with depression.

Investor Contact:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0499

ir@neuronetics.com

Media Contact:

EvolveMKD

646-517-4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.