Hartzell Propeller Offers $1,000 Discount on Composite Top Props to AOPA Members
AOPA shares Hartzell Propeller’s dedication to aviation excellence, and we’re grateful for this exclusive discount for our members”PIQUA, OH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller is launching a new promotion for all of calendar year 2025, offering a $1,000 discount on any new carbon fiber composite propeller through its Top Prop STC program. This special offer is available to verified members of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).
— AOPA President Darren Pleasance
To qualify for the $1,000 discount, AOPA members must confirm their active membership via an online process. Additionally, the composite Top Prop must be purchased directly from Hartzell Propeller.
“We’re thrilled to provide AOPA members with this opportunity to enhance their aircraft through our high performance composite propellers,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “And to make the deal even sweeter, we encourage members to inquire about possible Top Prop trade-in options.”
AOPA President Darren Pleasance expressed his appreciation: “AOPA shares Hartzell Propeller’s dedication to aviation excellence, and we’re grateful for this exclusive discount for our members. We also appreciate Hartzell’s support of our 1958 Cessna 182 Skylane Sweepstakes by donating a new Legend Super Scimitar propeller.”
Hartzell’s Top Prop program features state-of-the-art carbon fiber composite propellers compatible with a wide range of aircraft. Hartzell has secured 21 Top Prop STC approvals for composite propellers including:
Carbon Voyager for a majority of the Cessna fleet
Talon for high performance aerobatics
5-blade turboprop applications for Kodiak, Pilatus and TBM
Hatzell Propeller is planning even more Top Prop STCs in 2025.
Upgrading to a Hartzell composite propeller is one of the smartest investments an aircraft owner can make. The Top Prop STC Conversion program streamlines the process, enabling aircraft owners to upgrade to innovative designs with features such as scimitar blades, blended airfoils, and durable structural composite materials.
Key benefits of a composite Top Prop upgrade include:
Industry-leading warranty through first overhaul
Shorter take-off distances
Reduced noise levels
Improved ground clearance
Enhanced tip erosion resistance
Reduced weight
Faster climb rates
Increased cruise speeds
Smoother overall operation
For AOPA members to take advantage of this program, they should visit Member Offers - AOPA. And for more information about Hartzell Propeller’s Top Prop program visit Top Prop Conversion Program | Hartzell Propeller Inc..
About AOPA
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the interests of general aviation pilots and aircraft owners. Founded in 1939, AOPA is one of the world’s largest aviation advocacy groups, providing its members with resources, education, and support to promote safe and enjoyable flying. It represents the voice of general aviation pilots to government agencies and the public, working to protect and enhance the freedom to fly.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of General Aviation companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. For more information, visit https://hartzellaviation.com.
