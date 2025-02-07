KeyNode Launches Exclusive 7-Day High-Yield Staking Offer – Now Live!

New York, NY, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyNode, one of the top crypto staking platforms, has officially launched its highly anticipated 7-day high-yield staking event. This limited-time offer is live until February 13, allowing you to get the most out of your crypto staking with flexible, short-term staking plans. Designed to provide both accessibility and lucrative earnings, this promotion is now live for crypto enthusiasts looking to grow their assets.

Seize the Opportunity: 7-Day High-Yield Staking Offer

To celebrate 7 years of staking innovation, KeyNode is introducing a special high-yield staking plan for those who want to make short-term gains. The limited-time staking event offers daily returns from 1.40% to 2.80% depending on your investment amount. With a minimum staking requirement of 777 USDT, you can earn up to 5,444.29 USDT by the end of the staking period.

Kiven Scott, Founder of Keynode said:

“This is a big milestone for us to make crypto staking platforms more profitable and user-friendly. We are excited to give back to our community with an exclusive staking plan that offers flexibility and significant returns in just 7 days.”

Flexible Staking Plans with Daily Payouts

You can now choose from 6 different staking tiers, each catering to different financial goals:

Min 777 USDT – 1.40% daily | Total: 76.15 USDT

Min 3,777 USDT – 1.60% daily | Total: 423.02 USDT

Min 5,777 USDT – 1.90% daily | Total: 768.34 USDT

Min 7,777 USDT – 2.20% daily | Total: 1,197.66 USDT

Min 17,777 USDT – 2.50% daily | Total: 3,110.98 USDT

Min 27,777 USDT – 2.80% daily | Total: 5,444.29 USDT

With daily payouts and return of principal at the end of the period, this limited-time offer is great for those who want to maximize their crypto staking rewards without being locked in for the long term.

Innovative Approach to Crypto Staking

The platform has been at the forefront of the crypto staking platforms industry, providing a safe and easy staking environment. The company’s staking model integrates liquidity pooling, enabling users to stake their digital assets while maintaining flexibility. With a focus on security and ease of use, the platform ensures that users can participate in crypto staking without needing advanced technical knowledge.

In addition to the high-yield staking offer, the staking platform has an affiliate program where you can earn a 4% referral commission for inviting new investors. This program allows you to earn passive income by just sharing your referral link with others. KeyNode’s Million Bounty Program also allows you to earn bonuses by promoting the platform through social media and community engagement.

Hurry – Limited Time Offer Ends February 13!

KeyNode’s 7th-anniversary limited-time staking offer is an opportunity for investors to experience crypto staking rewards with one of the top crypto staking platforms. With the increasing demand for secure and flexible staking solutions, this event caters to both new and seasoned crypto investors and won't last long.

The offer is only available until February 13, after which standard staking plans will resume. Don’t miss out on this opportunity by visiting www.Keynode.net today and start staking now!

About KeyNode

KeyNode has been a pioneering force in the crypto staking industry, helping investors earn passive income through innovative staking solutions. With security, transparency, and customer satisfaction in mind, KeyNode is redefining the staking landscape by offering flexible investment opportunities and better staking rewards.

Contact us:

Email: info(at)keynode.net

Phone: (+1) 678-310-6834

Location: 1325 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, United States, New York

