Sarson Funds Launches Decentralized AI Fund with Manifest AI as U.S. Moves to Strengthen Digital Asset Leadership

Sarson Funds partners with Manifest AI to launch a Decentralized AI Fund, providing diversified exposure to AI and blockchain as U.S. regulatory clarity grows

Investing in decentralized AI is about more than capitalizing on a trend—it’s about ensuring responsible development within blockchain-based financial markets.” — John Sarson

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarson Funds, a pioneer in digital asset management since 2018, has announced the launch of its Decentralized AI Fund , a structured investment vehicle designed to provide accredited investors with diversified exposure to decentralized AI projects.Developed in partnership with the Manifest Network, the fund underscores the growing intersection of AI and blockchain technology in investment strategies, a sector that has drawn increased attention following the Biden administration’s regulatory challenges and the recent Executive Order from the Trump administration aimed at strengthening U.S. leadership in digital assets.This fund has been in development for over a year through Sarson Funds’ partnership with the Manifest Network. The recent Executive Order on Digital Assets, which established the Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, signals a welcomed shift toward greater regulatory clarity. According to David Sacks, the White House AI & Crypto Czar, the administration’s move is aimed at fostering innovation while ensuring the U.S. remains competitive in digital financial markets.The launch follows growing institutional interest in AI-driven digital asset investments, with firms like Grayscale also expanding offerings in the decentralized AI space. As investment demand rises, structured funds like Sarson’s provide accredited investors with diversified exposure to the sector through a risk-managed approach."The Executive Order is a signal that the U.S. intends to lead in digital financial innovation," said John Sarson, CEO of Sarson Funds. "We recognized early on that AI’s role in blockchain investment strategies would only grow. This fund provides our investors with structured access to one of the most transformative sectors in digital finance."The Manifest Network, a leader in decentralized AI infrastructure, provides the technological foundation for the fund’s investments. This partnership aligns with broader industry trends in decentralized AI applications, ensuring greater transparency, accessibility, and security in AI-driven financial markets. DeepSeek ’s rapid development and the broader AI competition highlight the accelerating pace of innovation in digital finance. With the U.S. now formalizing its stance on crypto and AI investment regulation, structured investment approaches like this will be essential for investors navigating this evolving landscape.Sarson elaborated on the fund’s strategic positioning, saying: "Investing in decentralized AI is about more than capitalizing on a trend—it’s about ensuring responsible development within blockchain-based financial markets. Our significant position in Manifest Network’s native token, MFX, reflects our belief in supporting the infrastructure that bridges AI and digital assets in a secure, transparent manner."For further insights into innovative strategies, as well as educational resources, please visit SarsonFunds.com.About Sarson Funds: Sarson Funds is an independent provider of investment services focusing on digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and education, Sarson Funds serves the growing need for cryptocurrency investment education, empowering both professional and individual investors with the knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of digital currency.Disclosure: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any investment or security. The investments mentioned in this press release may not be suitable for all investors. Before making any investment, each reader should consult with their own financial advisor and read the risk factors and disclosures of Sarson Funds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.