Montgomery Robbins, Inc. On Edible Gardens: The Growing Trend Transforming Outdoor Landscapes

ALAMO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edible Gardens : A Growing Trend in Landscape DesignPlanning ahead for the warmer months allows for a successful transition, bringing gardens to life filled with vibrant blooms and fresh produce. More homeowners are embracing the trend of integrating edible plants into their landscapes, blending beauty and functionality to create stunning outdoor spaces.Incorporating fruits and vegetables into landscape design has become a popular choice, not just for aesthetics but also for sustainability. “Edible gardens are an incredible way to enhance any outdoor space while also providing homegrown produce,” says John Montgomery, Founding Architect at Montgomery Robbins, Inc. “Beyond their practical benefits, these plants add color, texture, and life to any garden.”Debunking the Green Thumb MythMany believe gardening success depends on having a so-called “green thumb.” However, experts at Montgomery Robbins, Inc. assure that successful gardening is all about understanding plant needs and proper care. “Anyone can grow a garden with the right resources, climate, and a little patience,” adds John. “It’s about learning and adapting—not magic.”Best Spaces for Thriving Edible GardensFruits and vegetables can thrive in various setups, including raised beds, planter boxes, in-ground plantings, or container gardens for small spaces. These plants typically require full sun and consistent watering, making it essential to plan carefully for proper spacing and soil enrichment.“With the right soil mix, rich in compost and nutrients, plants can flourish and yield an abundant harvest,” advises John. “Companion planting also plays a role in keeping plants healthy and maximizing garden productivity.”Top Edible Plants for the Summer SeasonLeafy Greens – Fresh garden lettuce, kale, and collard greens are easy to grow and incredibly rewarding. Starting seeds indoors or in protected pots can help prevent pests and ensure a successful harvest.Tomatoes – Homegrown tomatoes, whether cherry-sized or heirloom varieties, are a game-changer for any gardener. Warm climates are ideal for large heirlooms, while cooler areas benefit from smaller fruiting varieties.Squash & Cucumbers – These plants are both easy to grow and highly productive, though they require ample space to spread.Strawberries – A delightful addition to any garden, strawberries offer a dual benefit of beauty and taste. However, protecting them from insects and animals is key.Climbing Plants – Peas, beans, and fruiting vines require structures for support but provide excellent yields and visual appeal. Training vines such as grapes or passionfruit on arbors or trellises creates a striking garden feature.Montgomery Robbins creates unparalleled outdoor spaces that inspire, function, and last. With over 50 years in the industry and a decade of mastering remote designs, they have it down to an art.

