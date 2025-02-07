Generational Marketing Webinar: Insights for Future-Proofing Your Business

Our annual Generational Marketing webinar, packed with fresh COGNITION Smart Data insights, provides invaluable data to help you understand what today’s—and tomorrow’s—homebuyers truly want.

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a free webinar on February 19, Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman will share detailed insights from COGNITION Smart Data, offering actionable advice on how to meet the preferences of Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials, and Gen Zs—and prepare for the upcoming demands of Gen Alpha.

The webinar will offer hot-off-the-press market intelligence about the changing attitudes and expectations for each generation. Join the webinar and get the details, trends, and ideas for attracting buyers from all demographics:

As Boomers transition into retirement, their housing preferences focus on comfort, accessibility, durability, and cost savings.

transition into retirement, their housing preferences focus on comfort, accessibility, durability, and cost savings. Considered the "sandwich" generation, many Gen Xers are taking care of parents, children, and in some cases, grandchildren. Balancing careers, family, and the realities of their own aging, these individuals want homes that are practical yet offer good value for their investment.

are taking care of parents, children, and in some cases, grandchildren. Balancing careers, family, and the realities of their own aging, these individuals want homes that are practical yet offer good value for their investment. Millennials , the largest home-buying generation, are demanding a blend of affordability, sustainability, and connectivity. Recognizing that first cost isn’t full cost, these individuals are willing to pay more upfront for products like energy efficient windows, insulation, appliances, and electric systems that will reduce both monthly bills and environmental impact.

, the largest home-buying generation, are demanding a blend of affordability, sustainability, and connectivity. Recognizing that first cost isn’t full cost, these individuals are willing to pay more upfront for products like energy efficient windows, insulation, appliances, and electric systems that will reduce both monthly bills and environmental impact. As Gen Z enters the housing market, their priorities reflect their upbringing in a tech-dominated, climate-conscious world. In nascent stages of their careers, these individuals are extremely cost-conscious, but sustainability remains top of mind, with nearly 70 percent saying that they are deeply worried about climate change. They’re seeking small, affordable, minimalistic housing with multi-functional spaces and shared amenities.

enters the housing market, their priorities reflect their upbringing in a tech-dominated, climate-conscious world. In nascent stages of their careers, these individuals are extremely cost-conscious, but sustainability remains top of mind, with nearly 70 percent saying that they are deeply worried about climate change. They’re seeking small, affordable, minimalistic housing with multi-functional spaces and shared amenities. While Gen Alphas (born 2013 and beyond) are still young, their preferences are beginning to form. As they see the world burn, parch, flood, and blow down around them, expect them to force the housing industry to rethink resiliency and sustainability.

In addition to generational differences, this webinar will explore how essential topics like resiliency, insurance, AI, remote work, mental health concerns, affordability, multifamily living, and creative co-ownership solutions are transforming the housing market.

If you want to future-proof your business and thrive in today’s evolving market, this webinar is a must-attend event. Register now to stay ahead of generational trends and ensure your products and designs resonate with the buyers of today and tomorrow!

Click here to register.

To interview the webinar host, Sara Gutterman, get charts and data from the talk, or for more information, contact cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Attachment

Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.