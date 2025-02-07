Ethos Cannabis Launches New Huny Edibles Exclusive to Pennsylvania Stores

Backed by research collaboration with Thomas Jefferson University, wellness-based pectin-based edibles featuring unique cannabinoid blends available now

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Cannabis , a leading multistate operator with a presence in Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, announces the launch of Huny Ratio Troches, a new line of pectin-based edibles exclusively available at Ethos dispensaries across Pennsylvania beginning today. This product is the first to be developed as part of Ethos' research collaboration with the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.

These fruit-forward troches offer a convenient, enjoyable way to incorporate cannabis into daily wellness routines. Since 2020, Ethos has collaborated with Thomas Jefferson University under a formal Research Agreement to study ways to improve health outcomes for medical marijuana patients. The carefully crafted cannabinoid blends reflect Ethos’ commitment to education, wellness, and the philosophy that ‘Better is Better.’

The Huny Ratio Troches, selling for $30 or less, are available in three distinct flavors and cannabinoid blends, each crafted with real fruit juice:

Berry Blend – 1THC:1CBN Troches

Citrus – 1THC:30CBD Troches

Strawberry Lemon – 1THC:1CBD Troches



“This product launch marks a strategic expansion of the Huny product portfolio, reinforcing our goal to provide innovative cannabis solutions tailored to consumer needs,” said Gibran Washington, CEO of Ethos Cannabis. “Developed in collaboration with Thomas Jefferson University, these troches reflect our commitment to advancing cannabis education and wellness. At Ethos, we know life moves fast, and wellness should keep up. The Ratio Troches offer a delicious and practical way to incorporate cannabis into daily routines—whether it’s to power through a busy day or unwind in the evening.”

By launching the Huny Ratio Troches exclusively in Pennsylvania, Ethos is bringing cutting-edge, research-backed cannabis solutions directly to patients who can benefit from them the most. This aligns with the company's mission to enhance wellness through science and education, reinforcing its leadership in the state’s medical marijuana industry.

"Medical cannabis has transformed how we manage symptoms and improve quality of life for patients, but there’s still so much to learn," said Dr. Brooke Worster, Associate Professor at Thomas Jefferson University and clinical researcher in Jefferson’s medical cannabis research program. "Through our partnership with Ethos, we’re advancing real-world research on how different cannabis formulations impact patients. The introduction of these troches gives us another opportunity to explore precise dosing and alternative delivery methods that could make cannabis more accessible and effective for those who need it."

Ethos’ Pennsylvania locations will be running a 25% off promotion of the new product on February 8th and 9th. For more information or to find an Ethos location near you, visit www.ethoscannabis.com .

About Ethos Cannabis

Ethos Cannabis is a multi-state operator with operations in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Ethos also boasts four brands in its portfolio, Natural Selections (MA & PA), Eleven (MA & PA), Headliners (MA), and Meigs County (OH). Ethos is a leading vertically integrated, retail-focused platform in the Mid-Atlantic, East Coast, and Midwest markets of the U.S. This platform serves mainstream consumers while expanding the health and wellness market through relationships with Thomas Jefferson University and other academic medical institutions and strategic partnerships. Ethos is dedicated to helping individuals feel and live better through their experiences with cannabis. For more information on Ethos, visit ethoscannabis.com .

Media Contact: ethos@kcsa.com

