AG Dan Rayfield Files Lawsuit To Block Order That Ends Funding For Medical Institutions, Gender-Affirming Care Research

Multi-state lawsuit seeks to protect medical professionals providing care

Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a multi-state federal lawsuit today to halt a presidential order that threatens to end federal funding to medical institutions providing gender-affirming care. President Trump’s executive order also directs unconstitutional criminal enforcement against medical professionals and patients involved in such care. The lawsuit seeks to block federal agencies from acting on this order.

“Families should work directly with their providers, not politicians, to make decisions about personal healthcare,” said Rayfield. “We will not stand by as the President tries to unilaterally impose his harmful political agenda on Oregonians.”

Oregon is joined in the suit by the attorneys general of Washington and Minnesota. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

The states argue this order violates the 5th Amendment’s equal protection guarantee by singling out transgender individuals for mistreatment and discrimination. Additionally, Congress has already authorized research and education funding for medical institutions, and the President cannot unilaterally overrule congressional intent.

“This is a clear example of federal overreach. Banning funding involving gender-affirming care is an infringement on individual rights, and it denies people the dignity and healthcare they deserve,” said Rayfield.

The states also note the President cannot unilaterally regulate or criminalize medical practices in Oregon, which are protected by the 10th Amendment.

The executive order directs agencies to cut off federal research and education grants to medical institutions, including hospitals and medical schools, that provide gender-affirming care to anyone under the age of 19. This would prevent hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants from flowing to state medical schools and hospitals.

Advocacy groups tell the Oregon Attorney General’s Office they fear for the safety and health of patients and their families. Basic Rights Oregon said they hear on a regular basis from families about how life-changing and life-saving gender-affirming care is for transgender young people.

“This blanket ban on care puts already vulnerable youth at more risk of mental distress and isolation,” said Kyndall Mason, Executive Director of Basic Rights Oregon. “We need to let doctors do their jobs, and let patients and families make their own private decisions, rather than the federal government.”

This action comes on the heels of an order by a federal judge in Rhode Island that prohibits Trump from cutting off any funding to a group of 22 states, including Oregon.

“We applaud Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield for joining this crucial lawsuit and pushing back against this discriminatory executive order,” Mason said. “To all transgender young people: Know that Oregonians stand with you.”