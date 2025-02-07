Zion Health's New Whole Body Deodorant Cream

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. proudly introduces its innovative CLAYDRY™ Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Shower Fresh, a clean, aluminum-free deodorant solution designed to provide long-lasting 360° odor protection while keeping your skin nourished and comfortable. Infused with powerful, naturally derived ingredients, this deodorant cream is the ultimate choice for those seeking an effective skin forward way to stay fresh all day.Zion Health's CLAYDRY™ Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Shower Fresh harnesses the power of ionic clay minerals, magnesium, and baking soda to neutralize odor-causing bacteria, absorb excess moisture, and detoxify the skin for extra strength coverage. The deodorant cream is perfect for use all over your body, including feet, belly button, skin folds, and other sensitive areas, leaving no residue behind.The soothing phthalate free Shower Fresh fragrance offers a warm, clean, freshly washed linens scent, making you feel rejuvenated and refreshed with every application. Whether you're looking for all-day protection or a quick boost after a shower, this fast absorbing deodorant provides powerful, effective results.Key Benefits of CLAYDRY™ Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Shower Fresh:● Aluminum-Free: A safe alternative to conventional deodorants that contain aluminum-based compounds.● Sulfate-Free: Gentle on your skin, free of harsh chemicals.● Paraben-Free: No artificial preservatives, perfect for sensitive skin.● Gluten-Free: Suitable for those with gluten sensitivities.● Ionic Clay Mineral Infused: Contains 57 trace minerals known for their ability to neutralize toxins and bacteria.● Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Free from animal testing and animal-derived ingredients.● Fast absorbing: Little goes a long way and no residue left behind.The deodorant cream’s carefully selected ingredients work harmoniously to provide effective odor control while ensuring the skin remains healthy and hydrated. Ionic Clay Minerals neutralize odor by binding to bacteria and toxins, while Magnesium Hydroxide combats odor-causing bacteria without disrupting the skin's natural pH balance. The addition of Baking Soda balances the skin's pH, preventing bacteria from thriving. For a soothing touch, Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil hydrate and protect the skin, reducing irritation and ensuring long-lasting comfort.Ingredients Features:● Ionic Clay Minerals: Known for their natural odor-neutralizing properties by binding to bacteria and toxins.● Magnesium Hydroxide: Helps combat odor-causing bacteria while maintaining a balanced skin environment.● Baking Soda: Naturally balances pH and supports the skin’s defenses against odor.● Shea Butter: Moisturizes and soothes the skin, reducing potential irritation.● Jojoba Oil: Regulates sebum production and strengthens the skin’s barrier against irritants and bacteria.How to Use:For optimal results, apply a pea sized amount of CLAYDRY™ deodorant cream to clean, dry skin. Reapply as needed throughout the day.Full Ingredient List:Aqua (Purified Water), Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Sorbitol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Magnesium Hydroxide, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Zinc Ricinoleate, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Shower Fresh Fragrance, 1,2-Hexanediol and Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Xylityl Sesquicaprylate, Panthenol, Allantoin, Tocopherol, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil*, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil*, Sodium Hyaluronate, Glycerin, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract*, Achillea Millefolium (Yarrow) Flower Extract*, Clay Minerals (Ionic).*Organic ingredients.Zion Health is committed to providing naturally derived and effective personal care solutions. With an emphasis on purity, transparency, and quality, Zion Health ensures that all products, including the CLAYDRY™ Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Shower Fresh, meet the highest standards of performance and safety.For more information or to purchase the CLAYDRY™ Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Shower Fresh, visit Zion Health's website.About Zion Health Inc.:Zion Health Inc. is a leading wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, nontoxic personal care products that purify, heal, and protect the skin using safe, effective ingredients sourced from the Earth. Harnessing the transformative powers of ionic clay minerals, we craft innovative solutions designed to enhance the health and wellness of your skin, body, and hair. By combining nature's best with cutting-edge technology, our products deliver effective care for everyday essentials.For Media Inquiries, Contact:Ron BerryZion Health Inc.Email: sales@zionhealth.comWebsite: www.zionhealth.com

