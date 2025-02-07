Legal Steps to Take After a Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident in Louisiana

In many cases, the police will investigate the accident, looking for security camera footage or trying to gather witness statements that might lead to the identification of the responsible driver. ” — John Michael Morrow, Jr.

OPELOUSAS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pedestrian accidents, particularly those involving hit-and-run drivers, are an unfortunate reality that can lead to serious injuries and long-lasting consequences. For victims of such accidents in Louisiana, navigating the legal process can be complex, especially when the responsible driver leaves the scene. Understanding the appropriate steps to take after a hit-and-run pedestrian accident is crucial for protecting one’s rights and ensuring that justice is served. John Michael Morrow, Jr. , a lawyer at Morrow Law Firm in Opelousas, Louisiana, offers insight into the necessary legal actions to take after being involved in a hit-and-run pedestrian accident. "When a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle, the immediate concern should always be seeking medical attention. Once that is addressed, victims must take careful steps to ensure that they can hold the responsible party accountable, even if the driver fled the scene," says Morrow.Understanding Hit-and-Run AccidentsA hit-and-run accident occurs when a driver involved in a collision leaves the scene without identifying themselves, providing contact information, or assisting the injured party. Unfortunately, hit-and-run accidents involving pedestrians can be particularly devastating. Pedestrians are vulnerable in such accidents, and the consequences of being struck by a vehicle can result in severe injuries, including broken bones, head trauma, and long-term physical impairments.The legal challenges presented by a hit-and-run accident are unique because the responsible party is often not immediately identified. However, there are important legal steps pedestrians can take to protect themselves and pursue compensation for their injuries, even when the driver cannot be found.Step 1: Seek Immediate Medical AttentionThe first and most important step after being struck by a vehicle is to seek medical attention. Even if injuries appear to be minor, it is critical to see a doctor as soon as possible. Injuries sustained in pedestrian accidents can sometimes be internal or not immediately visible. Medical documentation will not only help with treatment but also serve as crucial evidence if the case progresses to a personal injury claim.Victims should also make sure to keep records of all medical treatments, diagnoses, and any related expenses. This documentation will play a significant role in calculating damages in a potential legal case.Step 2: Report the Accident to AuthoritiesThe next step is to immediately report the hit-and-run accident to law enforcement. Louisiana law requires that accidents involving injury be reported to the police. Filing a police report is vital, as it documents the incident and begins the process of investigating the hit-and-run. Even if the responsible driver has fled, law enforcement will have a record of the accident that can be referenced later.If possible, victims should provide as much information as they can remember about the accident, such as the location, time, and any details about the vehicle or driver, such as the car’s make, model, color, and license plate number. Witnesses to the accident can be valuable sources of information, so it is important to gather their contact information.According to Morrow, “In many cases, the police will investigate the accident, looking for security camera footage or trying to gather witness statements that might lead to the identification of the responsible driver. A thorough police report is crucial for building a strong case.”Step 3: Notify Your Insurance CompanyIf the responsible driver is not immediately identified, the next step is to notify your insurance company. Louisiana law requires all drivers to have insurance, and in the case of a hit-and-run, the injured pedestrian may be able to seek compensation through their own insurance policy, specifically through uninsured motorist coverage (UM coverage).Uninsured motorist coverage is an important option for pedestrians and drivers alike, as it provides compensation in the event of an accident involving a driver who does not have insurance or is unidentified. If the injured pedestrian has this coverage, their insurance company may cover medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages related to the accident.Morrow advises, "It is essential to carefully review the terms of the insurance policy to understand the coverage limits and the process for filing a claim. In many cases, insurance companies will work with law enforcement to determine whether the driver can be identified."Step 4: Work with an Experienced AttorneyNavigating the legal aspects of a hit-and-run pedestrian accident can be challenging, particularly when the driver is not immediately identified. Victims should consider seeking legal representation from an attorney experienced in personal injury law. An attorney can help guide the victim through the process, ensure that all deadlines are met, and represent the victim’s interests during negotiations with insurance companies.An experienced attorney will investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, gather evidence, and work with law enforcement to attempt to identify the responsible driver. If the driver is located, the attorney will assist in filing a personal injury claim against the responsible party. If the driver is not found, the attorney can help the victim pursue compensation through their own insurance company.“Having the right legal support is crucial in these situations,” says Morrow. “An attorney will help ensure that the injured party receives fair compensation for their injuries, regardless of whether the responsible driver is located.”Step 5: Consider Legal Action if NecessaryIf the at-fault driver is identified, the victim may choose to file a lawsuit seeking damages for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other related costs. Even if the driver is not found, an attorney can still assist in securing compensation through the uninsured motorist provision of the victim’s own insurance policy.Legal action may also be necessary if the insurance company does not offer a fair settlement. In such cases, an attorney can represent the victim in court and ensure that their legal rights are upheld.Step 6: Stay Persistent and PatientLegal cases involving hit-and-run accidents can take time, especially when the responsible party has not been immediately identified. Victims should remain patient as the investigation unfolds, and they should continue to follow medical advice for recovery.In some cases, new evidence may come to light that leads to the identification of the driver. Law enforcement may use traffic cameras, public tips, or vehicle tracking technology to track down the responsible individual. Even if the driver is not located immediately, victims still have options for seeking compensation.ConclusionA hit-and-run pedestrian accident is a difficult and often traumatic experience. In Louisiana, it is important for victims to take the necessary legal steps to protect their rights and pursue compensation for their injuries. Seeking medical attention, filing a police report, notifying an insurance company, and working with an attorney are critical steps in ensuring that victims receive the compensation they deserve.For those involved in a hit-and-run pedestrian accident, it is crucial to understand the legal process and take action as soon as possible. Seeking legal assistance from an experienced attorney can make all the difference in securing the necessary compensation and holding the responsible party accountable.

