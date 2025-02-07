hiTechMODA Set to Ignite the Global Runway With Back-to-Back Fashion Shows in New York and Paris

hiTechMODA Logo NYFW hiTechMODA Season 11, Elena Collection at Gotham Hall, New York City (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic)

Groundbreaking Fashion Events in February and March 2025 to Spotlight Emerging and Established Designers at Iconic Venues

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown to hiTechMODA’s most spectacular season yet has begun as Pamela S. Privette and her powerhouse production team prepare to showcase an electrifying lineup of world-class designers during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) and Paris Fashion Week (PFW) 2025. Known for its commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and accessibility, hiTechMODA is redefining the fashion show experience by offering a cutting-edge platform for both emerging and renowned designers to take center stage.With a bold fusion of technology and artistry, these upcoming events will feature diverse collections, luxury craftsmanship, and sustainable fashion initiatives, set against the backdrop of two of the world’s most prestigious fashion capitals.New York Fashion Week (NYFW) – Saturday, February 8th, 2025Edison Ballroom, Times Square (240 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036)hiTechMODA will take over the Edison Ballroom in Times Square, transforming the historic venue into a runway extravaganza featuring a dynamic lineup of designers showcasing their latest collections in a full day of high-fashion presentations.NY Show Schedule10:00 AM ESTMarc Defang / Nita Belles Closet / Carita Adams / Glam2Glow Designz / Simply Mooi12:00 NOON ESTMarc Defang / Shmuie Brand / Storrveldi / Amin Sublime / Joce2:30 PM ESTMarc Defang / AVA the Fashion Studio / Bel Blak Couture / Paaie / CH Couture / Mitch Desunia4:30 PM ESTMarc Defang / SCI PH / Kat Couture / Elena Collection / Neals Ensemble / Paaie / House of STL / Romania Kids Fashion TV6:30 PM ESTRasaNari / House of STL / Steadfast Designs / Dream Girls Entertainment / Gio Sánchez with Galana Handmade Jewelry / Paaie / Mitch Desunia8:00 PM ESTMarc Defang / Ronica Marie Couture / Paaie / Viann’ K Mansur / Felix Bendish / Alonso Maximo / Yesi Rose FashionParis Fashion Week – Saturday, March 8th, 2025Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Paris (25 Avenue Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France)After setting the stage in New York, hiTechMODA will take its high-energy, avant-garde fashion production to the heart of Paris for an exclusive, three-show lineup at the iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée.Paris Showtimes1:00 PM | 3:00 PM | 6:00 PMFeatured Designers:Ronica Marie Couture / SCI PH / La Belle / MARC by Marc Defang / Agape Couture / Iann DeySet against the backdrop of the legendary Avenue Montaigne, hiTechMODA’s Paris showcase will deliver an exquisite fusion of haute couture, contemporary design, and global fashion innovation.“hiTechMODA is more than just a fashion show—it’s a movement,” said Pamela S. Privette, Executive Producer of hiTechMODA. “We are providing a premier platform for designers who are pushing the boundaries of fashion, integrating technology, and embracing sustainability. With New York and Paris, we are setting the standard for the future of fashion events.”For tickets and more information, visit: www.hitechmoda.com About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com I: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

