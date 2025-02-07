Exceptions or additions to the recognized standards S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations (mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion (zone diameters in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Enterobacterales ≤ 4/4 8/4 ≥ 16/4 ≥ 21 18 – 20 ≤ 17 Content current as of: 02/07/2025



