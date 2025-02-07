JAntho CHO Unveils Psychedelic Journey with New Single "Sheath"

Cover art 'Cloud 180 2' JAntho Cho

JAntho CHO Fuses Conscious Rap, Psychedelic Soundscapes, and Hypnotic Melodies to Explore Self-Actualization and Enlightenment

Sheath is existential....A trip to travel to.” — JAntho CHO

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising genre-blending artist JAntho CHO is back with his latest sonic odyssey, "Sheath"—a mind-expanding track that fuses conscious rap, psychedelic soundscapes, and hypnotic melodies. From album 'Cloud 180 2', "Sheath" continues JAntho CHO’s exploration of self-actualization, enlightenment, and the transformative power of music.

"Sheath" immerses listeners in an otherworldly experience, weaving together ethereal production and introspective lyricism. With themes of transcendence, spiritual awakening, and cosmic connectivity, the track paints a vivid picture of JAntho CHO’s journey through psychedelics and self-discovery. Trippy, melodic, and vibrantly psychedelic, "Sheath" pushes the boundaries of hip-hop and alternative music. The song’s hypnotic rhythm and atmospheric beats transport listeners to a lucid dream-like state, reminiscent of artists like Kid Cudi, Flying Lotus, and OutKast.

JAntho CHO, known for his genre-defying sound and thought-provoking artistry, has built a dedicated following since his early days in Kansas City, Missouri. His signature style—dubbed CHO Music—blends hip-hop, soul, jazz, blues, and alternative rock, creating a sound that resonates with listeners seeking both depth and innovation. With past projects like 'Cloud 180', JAntho CHO has consistently used music as a vessel for consciousness expansion. Now, with "Sheath", he invites fans to embark on yet another journey—a psychedelic voyage through the mind and spirit.

