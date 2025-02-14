Tapestry Charter School Debuts Cutting-Edge SmartLab® to Inspire Future Innovators

Tapestry Charter School leaders and staff celebrate the grand opening of the new SmartLab® with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, marking a milestone in hands-on STEM education Renaissance Tapestry Charter School student immerses herself in hands-on STEM learning at the SmartLab®, constructing a mechanical project that fosters creativity, problem-solving, and engineering skills. Principal Priscilla Mendez and students eagerly observe a hands-on STEM demonstration in the newly launched SmartLab®, encouraging curiosity and innovation in the classroom.

Revolutionizing Education: Transforming STEM Learning with Hands-On Innovation

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excitement filled the air as students, educators, and community members gathered at Renaissance Tapestry Charter School to celebrate the grand opening of the school’s cutting-edge SmartLab® on Wednesday, January 15th, 2025. The event, marked by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, showcased Tapestry’s commitment to equipping students with future-ready skills in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

“What a joy it is to be part of something ground-breaking and brand new! There is no greater joy in this work than to observe students during exploration, as they experience wonderment! The Smart Lab experience has provided just that for our Titans!” said Priscilla Mendez, Principal of Tapestry Charter School.

The SmartLab® is designed to provide students with real-world learning experiences that foster critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration—skills essential for success in today’s global economy.

𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬-𝐎𝐧 𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐌 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠

The newly unveiled SmartLab® isn’t just a classroom; it’s a dynamic learning space where students engage in interactive, project-based experiences. With access to over 500 STEM challenges tailored to different learning levels, students can explore fields like engineering, computer science, and sustainable energy. “It isn’t every day that you get to be on the front end of ground-breaking innovation. We are so excited to bring 21st-century learning into our students’ hands, and we know that the ability for them to explore will lead them to reach groundbreaking heights. I am honored to work beside such an innovative team.” said Courtney Gourley, Assistant Principal of Tapestry Charter School.

𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨:

✅ Design and test circuits

✅ Develop coding and robotics projects

✅ Experiment with 3D printing and renewable energy

✅ Tackle open-ended challenges that mirror real-world STEM careers

“Smart Lab empowers students to be independent, creative, imaginative, to never give up, to be okay with thinking outside the box, to collaborate, to be understanding of failing, and not scared to try. It is way more than a classroom lesson – it is a mindset that will produce the movers and shakers of the future.” said Tama Gambler-Price, Tapestry Charter's STEM teacher.

𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲

The investment in STEM education at Tapestry Charter School represents a bold step forward in preparing students for future career opportunities. “The interactive technology has transformed our classroom into a dynamic space where ideas flow freely, and collaboration thrives. Watching my students engage with the material and each other out of curiosity in such innovative ways has been truly inspiring,” said Saruba Lopez-Hernandez, MS Social Studies teacher at Tapestry Charter School.

Tapestry’s SmartLab is already fostering deeper engagement, critical thinking, and hands-on problem-solving among students. “The addition of our state-of-the-art SmartLab here at Tapestry opens up exciting new opportunities for hands-on, interactive learning that will captivate students’ imaginations and deepen their understanding of science.” said Gadiel Morales, CRT and Biology teacher at Tapestry Charter School.

“I'm tremendously grateful to Ms. Price! She opened not only the doors to the STEM Lab for me to work with the Gifted students, but has been there every moment to answer questions, inspire them, and be my support. The students are excited to work on a project of their choice and their faces light up every time they come here,” said Mercedes Avila, Gifted Teacher/Compliance at Tapestry Charter School.

The success of the SmartLab® launch at Tapestry Charter School is a testament to the school's dedication to providing students with cutting-edge learning experiences that inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and prepare them for future careers. With enthusiastic participation from educators and students alike, the SmartLab® is set to become a hub of innovation and hands-on discovery for years to come.

To explore the new SmartLab® and see highlights from the ribbon-cutting ceremony, visit Tapestry Charter School’s Website.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥

Tapestry Charter School, located in Kissimmee, FL, is a tuition-free public charter school serving students in grades K-12. With a mission to provide an engaging and innovative educational experience, Tapestry Charter School fosters an environment where students develop the skills, knowledge, and confidence to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. To learn more, visit Tapestry Charter School’s Website.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐋𝐚𝐛®

SmartLab delivers turnkey, career-centered K-12 STEM programs that equip today’s students for tomorrow’s challenges. Every hands-on, project-based learning environment integrates grade-appropriate STEM applications across industry pathways to create real career connections. SmartLab programs include dedicated or flexible learning environments along with standards-aligned curriculum, professional development, and ongoing support.

To learn more, visit SmartLab's Website.

SmartLab | Learning is Different here

