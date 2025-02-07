Size Matters: Debunking 4 Myths About Large Outsourced Sales Agencies

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When choosing an outsourced sales agency, manufacturing leaders must wade through information and even misconceptions related to larger firms. Here, we debunk four common myths that often paint large outsourced sales groups in a negative light.

1. Bigger is Bad: Lack of Attention

Misconception: Larger outsourced sales groups don't give enough attention to individual clients because they are too big and have too many clients.

Reality: Larger agencies often centralize administrative tasks, freeing up their sales leaders and teams to spend 100% of their time selling their manufacturing partners' products. This means the sales teams can focus more on their clients' needs and goals. In contrast, leadership at smaller agencies often must juggle multiple roles, including recruiting, payroll, collections, and IT, which can detract from their ability to focus solely on sales. By offloading these administrative burdens, larger agencies can provide more dedicated and effective sales support.

"When I ran my agency, I was constantly drowning in administrative tasks – HR director, insurance provider, taxes and payroll. I was pulled away from selling and meeting customers. Now with Forward Solutions, I'm 100% focused on driving sales and results. The administrative burden is completely lifted, allowing me to do what I do best - connect with clients and close deals."

Jay Shearer, Previous Owner of JJ Shearer

2. Bigger Means Less Local Sales Support

Misconception: Large outsourced sales companies focus on national programs and don't provide enough local or personalized service due to their size and broad reach.

Reality: Many large outsourced sales agencies have regional teams that offer localized and personalized service. These teams are often deeply embedded in their respective markets, providing the same local expertise and personal attention as smaller agencies. Additionally, larger firms can leverage their extensive resources to support local teams with advanced tools and training, enhancing their ability to deliver personalized service.

"We continue to increase the proportion of sales through outsourced sales reps because they have bigger reach and more people to call on in different companies to help us expand. They have relationships we wouldn't otherwise be able to develop ourselves."

Director of National Accounts for an Industrial Distributor

3. Representing More Manufacturing Lines is Bad

Misconception: Large outsourced sales groups representing multiple manufacturing lines dilute their focus, leading to poorer performance for individual manufacturers.

Reality: Representing multiple manufacturing lines is beneficial for manufacturing partners. Large agencies often have many established end-user relationships that allow them to cross-sell and bundle products on each call, resulting in more sales opportunities and market penetration for manufacturers. Smaller agencies may not have the same breadth of connections or the ability to leverage synergies between different product lines.

“When I go into an account, my head is on a swivel looking for different ways to add value to that customer. At least 80% of the time, I get the opportunity to bring 3-4 other product lines into a follow-up meeting based on what I see in their environment. Our manufacturers benefit from bundling with other complementary product solutions.”

Jon Thornton, OneSolution Territory Manager

4. Manufacturers Have Less Direct Oversight with a Larger Outsourced Partner

Misconception: Partnering with a large outsourced sales group means manufacturers lose direct oversight of their sales processes and strategies.

Reality: Large outsourced sales agencies often have robust systems to ensure transparency and client collaboration. They provide detailed reporting and analytics, allowing manufacturers to maintain oversight and control over their sales activities. Moreover, these agencies typically have dedicated account managers who work closely with manufacturers to align sales strategies and goals, ensuring that the partnership remains effective and mutually beneficial.

"We want market intelligence and sales data coming out of the rep group (e.g. what is happening with pricing, discounting, etc.). What's going on in the market? If we do lose a deal, we want to know why."

CFO of a Foodservice Equipment Manufacturer

In today's competitive market, manufacturers need a sales partner with dedicated attention and the scale to drive growth. Forward Solutions removes the administrative burden, allowing our sales divisions—including Avision™, Curate™, Electris360™, OneSolution™, P J Boren, RelyPak®, and StruXur® —to focus 100% on selling and driving results for our partners. With unrivaled industry connections, deep expertise, and a customer-first approach, we deliver the personalized service, local market insights, and advanced sales strategies manufacturers need to succeed. Additionally, our specialized solutions from C3Team™ and XpandDemand® further support manufacturers, distributors, and end-users with the tools and data-driven insights to fuel long-term growth. Partner with Forward Solutions and experience the power of a fully-dedicated sales force backed by comprehensive support.

Contact:

Gina Tsiropoulos

678-389-7126

Forward-Solutions.com

gina.tsiropoulos@forward-solutions.com

