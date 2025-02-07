DriveSafe Online Launches Course to Cut Fuel Costs with Eco-Friendly Driving Habits

The defensive driving course of choice for fleets and individual drivers. DriveSafe Online courses are 100% online for easy viewing.

New Eco-Driving Course Teaches Employees How to Boost Fuel Efficiency by Up to 40%

By embracing eco-driving techniques, drivers can make an immediate and meaningful impact on both the environment and their fuel costs.” — Patrick Mileham

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving electric vehicles is a great way to be eco-friendly. But how drivers operate their current cars can also make a big difference? Eco-driving is all about adopting smart driving habits to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, benefiting both the environment and the bottom line.The U.S. Department of Energy reports that aggressive driving habits can reduce fuel economy by 10%-40% in stop-and-go traffic. For companies with multiple employee drivers, supporting positive and more efficient driving behavior can lead to significant savings and improved road safety."It's essential to recognize that our daily driving habits with conventional cars play a crucial role in environmental conservation,” said Patrick Mileham, DriveSafe Online editorial director. “By embracing eco-driving techniques, drivers can make an immediate and meaningful impact on both the environment and their fuel costs."For more information on Eco-Friendly Driving, read the full DriveSafe Online article: Green Driving: How to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint on the Road Fleets that prioritize eco-friendly driving practices can unlock significant financial benefits while reducing their environmental impact. By training employees to adopt fuel-efficient driving techniques, companies can lower fuel costs, decrease vehicle wear and tear, and extend the lifespan of their fleet.For companies with two employees or two hundred, DriveSafe Online offers a mobile-friendly Eco-Driving Course to help drivers adopt these beneficial habits. The program is designed to educate drivers on safe and efficient driving techniques by promoting behaviors that are both environmentally responsible and beneficial to road safety. Learn more about DriveSafe Online , named “Best Overall Online Defensive Driving Course.”

